Iberdrola's "significant" financial risk profile is constrained by the group's high leverage and our view of its limited ratings headroom with its credit metrics. These constraints are partially offset by management's commitment to reduce debt leverage through asset disposals, cost efficiencies, the moderation of capital expenditure (capex), and the use of scrip dividends.

Under our criteria, we assess Iberdrola as having "high" domestic country risk, based on our view of the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country risk, and the fact that about 47% of Iberdrola's revenues derived from Spain in 2011. We therefore allow a maximum possible rating differential of two notches between the ratings on Iberdrola and Spain, as long as we rate Spain investment-grade (one notch if we were to lower the rating on Spain to between 'BB+' and 'B', all else being equal).

S&P base-case operating scenario

Iberdrola's results for the six months to June 30, 2012 demonstrate, in our view, the intensifying pressure on the profitability of its domestic Spanish operations in both the liberalized and regulated markets. We anticipate that the group's EBITDA from Spain will decline in 2012 due to lower power generation, partly due to unfavorable hydro conditions and weak demand. At the same time, we believe that this will be partially mitigated by diversification through the group's international business, which saw about a 13% increase in EBITDA during the six-month period, and by the operational flexibility of the group's generation fleet. In addition, we anticipate that the steady commissioning of additional renewable generation capacity (wind primarily), which increased by 9.2% in the first half of 2012, will support cash flows over the near-to-medium term.

We recognize that during 2011 and the first quarter of 2012, the Spanish treasury has successfully securitized EUR13.0 billion of the country's tariff deficit receivables. The deficit is still accumulating, however, at a faster pace than we anticipated. As of June 30, 2012, Iberdrola reported about EUR2.7 billion of outstanding tariff deficit receivables. We believe that the measures taken by the Spanish government in April 2012 to address the structural imbalance are insufficient to eliminate the deficit in full. We anticipate that the Spanish energy regulator, Comision Nacional de Energia (CNE; a consultative body to the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, and Trade), will announce further measures during the third quarter of 2012, which could potentially have an adverse effect on Spanish utilities' credit quality. (See our Credit FAQ titled "How The Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit And Political Uncertainties May Affect The Ratings On Spanish Utilities," published Jan. 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Iberdrola continues to focus on what we view as a more conservative financial strategy than in the past, mainly in response to the weakened industry and economic environment. We believe that management initiatives, in combination with our forecast of further proceeds from the securitization of the tariff deficit, should allow Iberdrola to achieve its net debt guidance for the full year 2012 of about EUR30.0 billion (down from approximately EUR32.0 billion net unadjusted debt reported on June 30, 2012). Failure to reduce debt leverage as planned is likely to put pressure on the ratings on Iberdrola.

We anticipate that the group's EBITDA will continue to strengthen over the next six months, owing to growth in its international operations, the consolidation of Brazil-based electricity distribution company Elektro Eletricidade e Servicos S.A., and commissioning of new renewable capacity. In our base-case credit scenario, we forecast that in 2012, Iberdrola will be able to strengthen its Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 20% from 17% on Dec. 31, 2011. Downside in our base-case forecast could result from potential delays to the receipt of further proceeds from the securitization of Spanish tariff deficit receivables, a worsening power market, government decisions to extract cash from electric utilities, and/or adverse regulatory decisions.

Liquidity

The short-term corporate credit rating on Iberdrola is 'A-2', and reflects the long-term corporate credit rating and our view of Iberdrola's "strong" liquidity profile under our criteria. Over the next 12 and 24 months, we forecast that liquidity sources--mainly comprising operating cash flow and available bank lines--will cover projected uses--comprising capex, debt maturities, and dividends--by at least 1.5x and 1.0x, respectively. Our assessment of the group's liquidity is underpinned by:

-- Iberdrola's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term marketable securities of about EUR2.1 billion as of June 30, 2012;

-- A total of about EUR7 billion in undrawn committed credit lines with a maturity longer than 12 months; and

-- Our forecast that Iberdrola will generate adjusted FFO of about EUR6 billion in 2012.

This compares with our forecast that, over the next 12 months, Iberdrola faces:

-- EUR3.5 billion in capex under our base-case scenario;

-- Dividend payments of about EUR1 billion (part of which could be non-cash through a scrip dividend); and

-- About EUR3.5 billion in short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months.

About 40% of these maturities include commercial paper and short-term facilities that the group expects to roll over as it has done the past. However, this is dependent on the strength of the Spanish banking system and its ability to support such a roll-over of short-term debt.

Further supporting our opinion of Iberdrola's "strong" liquidity position is the group's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events and maintain a limited need for refinancing. Additional supports are the group's flexibility to reduce capital spending or sell assets; its sound bank relationships with a diversified pool of counterparties; its solid standing in credit markets; and its generally prudent risk management.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Iberdrola should be able to reach and maintain adjusted FFO to debt of about 20% in financial year 2012, which we view as commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating.

We could lower the rating on Iberdrola if we believed that the group would struggle to reach and maintain credit metrics in line with our forecasts. This could be the result of uncertainty related to the success and extent of the group's planned near-term debt reduction as well as a weak market environment. Ratings downside could also result from an unexpected deterioration in the group's business risk profile. This could arise from weaker conditions than we forecast in the group's key market of Spain, or a potential increase in political risk due, for example, to government policies that aim to extract cash from power utilities in Spain.

The rating on Iberdrola could remain unchanged even if we were to downgrade Spain by up to two notches, as long as we assess Iberdrola as having "high" exposure to domestic country risk. That said, in the event that we were to downgrade Spain, we would evaluate Iberdrola's credit quality separately from that of Spain. A downgrade of Spain by three notches or more (to between 'BB+' to 'B') would, all else being equal, reduce the maximum rating differential to one notch.

In our view, rating upside could arise if Iberdrola's financial risk profile strengthens ahead of our current base-case scenario. We see sustainable adjusted FFO to debt of about 25% as commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, and as adequate for a higher rating, assuming that our assessment of Iberdrola's business risk profile is unchanged. This outcome could result from any unforeseen improvement in our macroeconomic outlooks for Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.; corporate actions to significantly and permanently reduce debt; as well as the successful completion of the Spanish tariff deficit securitization and elimination of the deficit. It would also require, in our view, management's continued commitment to conservative financial policies and focus on sustained debt reduction.

