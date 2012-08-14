We view The Swedish Club's financial flexibility as good, based on its ability to demand higher ongoing premiums and request supplementary calls from P&I policyholders on open policy years of the P&I account. However, the presence of the fixed-premium H&M book and the chartered P&I business dilutes the effect an additional call could have on the solvency of the club. Nevertheless, we regard The Swedish Club's operational need for additional capital as low over the rating horizon (12-24 months).

In our opinion, the club's operating performance is showing an underlying trend of improvement, compared with its marginal historic track record. We believe this trend is indicative of improvements in financial management. The club delivered a five-year net combined ratio (net CR) for the period 2007-2011 of 98.7% (104.1% excluding unbudgeted supplementary calls; a combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss). This is better than the IG peers' average even though this period saw a poor claims environment in 2007, 2009, and 2011. The Swedish Club's concentration on the volatile P&I and H&M insurance sectors, in which claims size and frequency are unpredictable, means that there is potential for significant earnings volatility. For 2012, our base-case expectation is a net CR (based on our definition) of about 100%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the club's improved financial management will be reflected in good underlying underwriting performance as evidenced by combined ratios closer to the 100% mark, when viewed over a five-year average. In turn, we believe that this will help The Swedish Club to achieve our base-case expectation that capital adequacy will remain at least at a strong level ('A' rating category) over the next 12-24 months. Furthermore, we would not expect to see any significant shift into higher-risk investments above the current target allocation.

We consider a positive rating action unlikely. We could take a negative rating action if the capital adequacy as measured by our capital model falls materially below the 'A' range or operating performance materially deteriorates more than we expect due to either substantial unprofitable growth or an extraordinarily adverse claims environment.

