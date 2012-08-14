The rating on Schaeffler is weaker than Continental's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We assess Continental's SACP as 'bbb-'. The SACP is not a rating, but a component of the rating. In applying our parent-subsidiary criteria, we must factor the credit profile of the weaker parent (Schaeffler) into the corporate credit ratings on the subsidiary (Continental). We capture Schaeffler's influence in our assessment of Continental's financial risk profile. As result, we classify Continental's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".

The ratings are supported by the group's strong position in certain automotive-component segments, diverse portfolio of products, and good cost position resulting from the low-cost strategy it has executed over past years. At this point, however, the parent-subsidiary risks more than offset our assessment of Continental's business risk profile as "satisfactory". In our view, the business risk profile is underpinned by Continental's solid market shares in certain automotive-component segments, a diverse portfolio of products, good cost position owing to its low-cost strategy, technological capabilities, less cyclical and volatile results in the rubber division than in the automotive division, and ability to generate profitability that exceeds the industry average.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Continental reported a very solid set of results for the first half of 2012. Revenues increased 10.9% year on year, thanks to higher volumes in the automotive division and the effect of price increases implemented in 2011 in the tire division. Reported operating EBIT was up 26% to EUR1.6 billion against the comparative period. The adjusted EBIT margin was 11.1% versus 10.0% in the first half of 2011.

For 2012, Continental now expects sales of more than EUR32.5 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin to be above that of 2011. We have only slightly adjusted our base case for 2012 and continue to include a mid-single-digit increase in revenues and an EBIT margin of about 10%. Our base-line assumption for revenues is supported by the global increase in light vehicle production volumes and positive price-mix effects in the tire division, which continues to benefit from the price increases implemented throughout 2011. We expect raw materials headwind in the tire division to be considerably less than in 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In the first half of 2012, Continental reported a positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about EUR126 million, better than the normal seasonal pattern. The company expects FOCF to be above EUR600 million in 2012. This compares with FOCF of EUR0.5 billion in 2011, EUR0.6 billion in 2010, and EUR0.8 billion in 2009. We have maintained our base-line forecast for 2012 and continue to believe that Continental should be able to generate positive FOCF of about EUR0.6 billion-EUR0.7 billion in 2012, despite a considerable increase in capital expenditures. Given a dividend payout of EUR300 million, representing a payout ratio of 24% of net income reported for 2011, Continental is likely to continue to reduce debt in 2012. Therefore, we anticipate that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be at the upper end of our earlier expected range of 30%-35% in 2012 and debt to EBITDA to be about 2.0x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, these two ratios were 29% and 2.4x, respectively.

Liquidity

Under our criteria, we view Continental's liquidity as "adequate." Liquidity is supported by:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR1.4 billion as of June 30, 2012, of which we view EUR400 million as necessary to support ongoing operations.

-- Available committed and unused credit lines of EUR2.4 billion as of June 30, 2012. The majority of these lines comprise the EUR1.6 billion of availability under the EUR2.5 billion revolving credit facility due April 2014.

-- Projected positive discretionary cash flow (projected FOCF in our base case, minus dividends of EUR300 million) of about EUR300 million-EUR400 million. Hence, cash flows from ongoing operations support liquidity and financial flexibility.

As of June 30, 2012, Continental reported short-term financial maturities of EUR2.6 billion. Because drawdowns on the revolving credit facility are short term in nature, Continental discloses EUR900 million utilization in short-term debt. The contractual maturity of the EUR900 million is, however, April 2014. Remaining notable financial maturities in 2012 include EUR392 million commercial paper usage and a EUR300 million loan from the European Investment Bank (AAA/Negative/A-1+). Therefore, existing sources of cash and liquidity safely cover short-term maturities.

In our view, liquidity is likewise sufficient to cover seasonal working-capital swings that normally absorb operating cash flows in the earlier part of the year. The next large maturity is a syndicated bank facility maturing in April 2014, of which EUR2.9 billion is currently outstanding, excluding the amounts drawn under the revolver. Continental has indicated that it will start addressing this maturity in early 2013, which corresponds with our observations over past years that Continental refinances larger maturities in a timely manner. As of June 30, 2012, Continental was safely in compliance with the financial covenants of its syndicated bank facility. Based on our base-line forecast for 2012 and 2013, we expect Continental to continue to have significant headroom under these covenants and we view the risk of a covenant breach as low at this stage.

Recovery analysis

The rating on the senior secured notes issued by Continental's financial vehicle, Conti-Gummi Finance B.V. is 'BB-', in line with the corporate credit rating on Continental. The recovery rating on these notes (EUR3.0 billion senior secured notes comprising EUR1.0 billion notes due 2017, EUR750 million notes due 2015, EUR625 million notes due 2016, and EUR625 million notes due 2018) is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating reflects our significant going-concern valuation of Continental AG, given its strong brand name and leading position in certain automotive-component segments. It also reflects a relatively creditor-friendly jurisdiction, Germany. The recovery rating on the notes is constrained, however, by the notes' weak security package, mainly comprising share pledges and the bank facilities' maintenance financial covenants.

To calculate recovery, we stimulate a default scenario and estimate recoveries for the different debt types. For Continental, we estimate the stressed enterprise value at about EUR9.4 billion at the point of default. In our view, a default would likely result from a significant deterioration in operating performance and reduced free cash flow generation at Continental's automobile business. Moreover, we also assume that the hypothetical default would most likely be triggered by the group's inability to refinance its senior secured notes maturing in July 2015. We have moved the hypothetical default year to 2015 from 2014 because we assume that the company will be able to refinance its maturing debt in 2014. At the point of default, EBITDA would decline to EUR1.7 billion.

The EUR3.0 billion notes issued by Conti-Gummi Finance, similar to the term loan, are guaranteed by the entities generating the majority of the group's revenues and EBITDA and secured by a pledge on the shares of these entities. The security pooling agreement stipulates that the noteholders rank pari passu with the syndicated bank facilities through the share pledge security. However, we believe there is a risk that the bank facilities could get security on the tangible assets on the path to default because of the maintenance financial covenants.

To estimate the company's stressed value, we used a multiple of 5.5x of our stressed EBITDA at the hypothetical point of default. We increased this multiple to 5.5x from 5.0x to reflect recent operating performance, a satisfactory business risk profile, and a comparison with close peers. This gives a stressed enterprise value of about EUR9.4 billion at the hypothetical point of default.

We assume that Continental would refinance the revolver and term loan C on similar terms. After deducting priority liabilities of about EUR3 billion, comprising enforcement costs, 50% of the net pension deficit, accounts receivable, finance leases, and structurally senior debt of subsidiary companies, there is a residual value available to senior creditors of about EUR6.5 billion. The total amount of the notes and senior secured debt ranking pari passu would be about EUR9.2 billion, including prepetition interest.

This results in recovery prospects at the high end of the 50%-70% range for the senior creditors, supporting our recovery rating of '3'.

We base our recovery assessment on Continental's SACP and do not take into account any actions that Schaeffler may take.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that further positive rating actions are closely linked to an improvement of the rating on Schaeffler. This is because we primarily base the corporate credit rating on Continental on the application of our parent-subsidiary criteria. If Schaeffler's credit rating improves, we could upgrade Continental.

We could likewise raise the rating if Continental continued to generate discretionary cash flows, leading to further significant debt reduction. We could also raise the rating if we believed Schaeffler's influence over Continental had diminished. This could result if Schaeffler were to sell a significant share of its holdings in Continental, so that Schaeffler's potential influence over the annual shareholder meeting were substantially reduced.

Nevertheless, because the rating is primarily the result of parent-subsidiary criteria, we view an indicative ratio for an upgrade as insignificant. A negative rating action could occur if Continental's operating performance were to weaken. Specifically, FFO to debt would have to fall below 15%, something that we view as unlikely at this stage, given our base-case scenario that Continental is likely to achieve FFO to debt in the range of 30%-35% in 2012, with minor improvements thereafter.

