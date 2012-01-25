(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a preliminary 'A-' rating to Tesco Property Finance 5's secured bonds.

-- This will be the fifth Tesco Property Finance sale-and-leaseback transaction since 2009.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A-' credit rating to Tesco Property Finance 5 PLC's planned issuance of GBP450.0 million secured bonds. The principal balance will not be determined until closing, when the fixed coupon is agreed.

The transaction will be a sale-and-leaseback transaction involving 11 supermarket properties that the Tesco Sarum Ltd. Partnership (the partnership) owns. The properties are leased to subsidiaries of Tesco PLC, whose rental obligations are guaranteed by Tesco PLC. One of these supermarkets is planned to contain seven retail units, sublet to third parties but with Tesco ultimately obligated to make rental payments under the lease. Each Tesco occupational lease will effectively be full-repairing and insuring, and the lease term will expire after the maturity date of the bonds, with no assignment rights. However, the leases include a break clause (for all leases simultaneously) in January 2022, only exercisable if the bonds have been fully repaid.

The transaction will be structured so that the bond obligations will be ultimately supported by the payment stream emanating from the underlying Tesco occupational leases. To mitigate the risk that rental receipts are insufficient to meet fixed interest and principal payments under the partnership loan, the issuer will enter into partnership and issuer-level swaps with Tesco as the ultimate swap counterparty, to provide fixed payments at each interest payment date (IPD).

Tesco Property Finance 5 will issue the secured bonds and use the proceeds to enter into new financing with the borrower. The bonds will be fully amortizing over the life of the transaction.

This will be the fifth Tesco Property Finance sale-and-leaseback transaction since 2009. The previous four transactions have seen GBP2.6 billion of long-dated, fixed-rate financing raised.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: Tesco Property Finance 5 PLC, Jan. 25, 2012

-- Summary: Tesco PLC, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011

-- New Issue: Tesco Property Finance 4 PLC, Feb. 14, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008