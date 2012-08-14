Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has revamped its quarterly UK Credit Card Index report, formerly known as Movers & Shakers - UK Credit Card Index. The agency has changed its index calculation methodology: the index values are weighted based on trusts' collateral balances from now on rather than according to outstanding note balances as applied previously.

The new version of the report now also contains analysis of prevailing break-even charge-off multiples, which allows comparison of the relevant strengths of the various credit card trusts with standard parameters.

The performance of UK credit card trusts was stable overall in Q212, with charge-off rates and delinquency rates even improving, whereas yield rates and monthly payment rates lowered over the quarter.

Charge-off rates of most UK credit card trusts in Q212 decreased further despite the UK economy suffering from stubbornly high unemployment and negative growth for the third consecutive period. The Fitch Charge-off Index value for June 2012 was 5.9%, a 0.2 percentage point decrease from the Q112 value. The Fitch 60+ Day Delinquency Index decreased to 2.1% at end-Q212 from 2.3% the quarter before, testing its lowest level seen since index inception in 2002.

The Fitch Gross Yield Index value for June 2012 was 20.1%, representing a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 0.7%. The Fitch Monthly Payment Rate Index decreased to 18.1%, showing weakening signs from its high levels reached in Q112. However, it remains within the corridor of 16.0%-19.0% as it has broadly been in the past 10 years.

Fitch's outlook for UK credit card transactions is stable, reflecting among the other things, the agency's expectation that annual UK unemployment rates for 2012 and 2013 will remain relatively stable at 8.7% and 8.5%, respectively.

Issuance in Fitch-rated credit card trusts picked up in Q212, driven by the new issuances from the Penarth Master Issuer plc and Turquoise Credit Card Backed Securities plc. Overall, the value of collateral tracked by the Index was GBP27bn in June 2012.

The full report, entitled Credit Card Index - UK - Q2 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Card Index - UK