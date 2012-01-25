(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nara Cable Funding's proposed 2018 senior secured US dollar issue, an expected rating of 'BB-(exp)' and an expected Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. Nara Cable is a finance vehicle for Cableuropa S.A.

The final rating of the notes is subject to completion of the transaction and final terms conforming to information received and reviewed by Fitch.

The purpose of the issuance is to refinance part of Cableuropa's secured bank debt, the majority of which currently matures in 2013. Subject to a marginal increase in ongoing interest costs, the transaction will be leverage neutral and improve the group's overall maturity profile. In this respect, Fitch views the transaction positively in terms of the company's ongoing progress in addressing the overall profile of its borrowings. The transaction further diversifies the company's funding sources and replaces near-term maturities with funding maturing in 2018.

Cableuropa's Long term IDR of 'B'/Positive takes into account the company's revenue and cash flow resilience, despite a difficult economy and communications market; with Spain's overall telecoms revenues down 4.8% yoy in Q311, according to market regulator, CMT. The company is reporting good service bundle metrics across the subscriber base, which itself remains stable, while the business is achieving ARPU growth despite the economy and austerity measures.

Leverage (net debt EBITDA) of 4.6x and free cash flow margin approaching double digits are potentially already in line with a 'B+' rating. Resilience and visibility of cash flows, even in the event of renewed austerity driven top-line pressure suggest these metrics will be sustained.

Concerns over the economy and the risk of renewed pressure on the consumer - the company's primary source of revenues are constraining factors. Net FFO leverage below 5.0x (correlating to around 4.5x net debt EBITDA) and FCF margin sustained at current levels in 2012 should justify an upgrade of the rating. Further progress in addressing the 2013 bank refinancing will also be a key consideration. Financial metrics trending wider than current levels and an absence of a successful bank refinancing are likely to be negative for the rating or Outlook.