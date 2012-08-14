(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic of Khakassia's RUB976.5m domestic bond issue, due 9 August 2015, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'BB-' and a final National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'.

The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'BB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'A+(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Stable Outlooks. The region's Short-term foreign currency rating is 'B'.

The bond issue has a fixed-rate 9.2% coupon. The principal will be amortised by 40% of the initial bond issue value on 7 November 2013. The remaining 60% will be redeemed on 9 August 2015. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance maturing debt and to fund capital expenditure.

