(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 -
-- Russia-based insurer OSAO RESO Garantia has confirmed plans to acquire
a stake of 25% plus one share in Russia-based VSK Insurance (VSK) and may
eventually take full control of the company.
-- Part of the deal is funded by a $110 million loan from the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development which we expect to be converted into
an equity stake in VSK during its acquisition by RESO Garantia.
-- We understand that management intends to more actively maintain
capital adequacy by retaining profits and consider that the potential pressure
of the planned acquisition on RESO Garantia's capitalization is thereby
reduced.
-- We are revising our outlook on RESO Garantia to stable from negative
and affirming our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings and 'ruAA+' Russia National Scale ratings.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our view that RESO Garantia's
capitalization will remain at least at marginal levels over the medium term.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on
Russia-based OSAO RESO Garantia to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+'
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings and our 'ruAA+' Russia
National Scale ratings on the company.
The outlook revision reflects our view that RESO Garantia's capitalization is
now less vulnerable to the expected acquisition of a stake of 25% plus one
share in Russia-based VSK Insurance. In the first nine months of 2011, RESO
Garantia had gross premium written of Russian ruble (RUB) 36.7 billion, while
VSK had gross premium written of RUB21.7 billion. We now understand that the
acquisition is not likely to be solely funded at the expense of RESO Garantia;
part of the transaction is funded by a convertible $110 million 5-year loan
from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
We also understand management intends to more actively maintain capital
adequacy by retaining profits. Previous high dividend pay outs (RUB2.8 billion
for 2010) are not expected in 2012.
Though there is limited information about the VSK acquisition in the public
domain, we expect that the process will be lengthy, as consequent plans may
include taking full control of VSK. However the first stage (the acquisition
of 25% plus one share) is likely to be completed by year-end 2012. The
acquisition is subject to approval from the anti-monopoly and insurance
regulators.
The ratings on RESO Garantia continue to reflect our view of its marginal
capitalization and investments and the high industry risk it faces in Russia.
The company's good competitive position, good operating performance, and
adequate financial flexibility somewhat offset these weaknesses. The current
ratings do not reflect any synergy benefits RESO Garantia might receive from
the VSK acquisition.
Our overall view of RESO Garantia's capitalization is constrained by what we
regard as the company's currently marginal capital adequacy, but supported by
adequate reserving and reinsurance protection. Capital adequacy continues to
be pressured by increased asset risk due to existing financial leverage.
Despite our marginal assessment of capitalization, we note that that capital
levels are safely above regulatory requirements.
The stable outlook incorporates our view that RESO Garantia's capitalization
will not be significantly affected in the medium term by the transaction with
VSK.
