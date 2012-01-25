(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Russia-based insurer OSAO RESO Garantia has confirmed plans to acquire a stake of 25% plus one share in Russia-based VSK Insurance (VSK) and may eventually take full control of the company.

-- Part of the deal is funded by a $110 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which we expect to be converted into an equity stake in VSK during its acquisition by RESO Garantia.

-- We understand that management intends to more actively maintain capital adequacy by retaining profits and consider that the potential pressure of the planned acquisition on RESO Garantia's capitalization is thereby reduced.

-- We are revising our outlook on RESO Garantia to stable from negative and affirming our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings and 'ruAA+' Russia National Scale ratings.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our view that RESO Garantia's capitalization will remain at least at marginal levels over the medium term.

The outlook revision reflects our view that RESO Garantia's capitalization is now less vulnerable to the expected acquisition of a stake of 25% plus one share in Russia-based VSK Insurance. In the first nine months of 2011, RESO Garantia had gross premium written of Russian ruble (RUB) 36.7 billion, while VSK had gross premium written of RUB21.7 billion. We now understand that the acquisition is not likely to be solely funded at the expense of RESO Garantia; part of the transaction is funded by a convertible $110 million 5-year loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

We also understand management intends to more actively maintain capital adequacy by retaining profits. Previous high dividend pay outs (RUB2.8 billion for 2010) are not expected in 2012.

Though there is limited information about the VSK acquisition in the public domain, we expect that the process will be lengthy, as consequent plans may include taking full control of VSK. However the first stage (the acquisition of 25% plus one share) is likely to be completed by year-end 2012. The acquisition is subject to approval from the anti-monopoly and insurance regulators.

The ratings on RESO Garantia continue to reflect our view of its marginal capitalization and investments and the high industry risk it faces in Russia.

The company's good competitive position, good operating performance, and adequate financial flexibility somewhat offset these weaknesses. The current ratings do not reflect any synergy benefits RESO Garantia might receive from the VSK acquisition.

Our overall view of RESO Garantia's capitalization is constrained by what we regard as the company's currently marginal capital adequacy, but supported by adequate reserving and reinsurance protection. Capital adequacy continues to be pressured by increased asset risk due to existing financial leverage. Despite our marginal assessment of capitalization, we note that that capital levels are safely above regulatory requirements.

The stable outlook incorporates our view that RESO Garantia's capitalization will not be significantly affected in the medium term by the transaction with VSK.

