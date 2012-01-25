(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Nithya Packaging Private Limited's (NPPL) 'Fitch BBB(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also migrated NPPL's bank loans to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR61.3m long-term loans: migrated to 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR100m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR25m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to 'Fitch A2(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A2(ind)'