Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Manjeera Retail Holdings Private Limited (MRHPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned MRHPL's INR2,500m long-loans a 'Fitch B(ind)' rating.

The ratings are constrained by the large scale of MRHPL's project: development of 3.05 million sq.ft. of space relative to the 1.7 million sq.ft. developed by its parent (Manjeera Constructions Limited, a 51% stake) over the past two decades. Further, the existing supply of residential and commercial space in the project location may exert downward pressure on the company's sales and realizations. While only 33% of the flats remain unsold, 57% of the commercial and retail space in S3 and 94% of the commercial space in S2 remain unsold as of October 2011.

The ratings, however, draw comfort from MRHPL's flexibility to stagger construction of its S2 commercial building. The ratings are also supported by a corporate guarantee for the project debt extended by the parent and the expected financial support from the parent and MRHPL's founders, if required.

Positive rating guidelines include sale of commercial space as projected and corresponding realisation of cash. Negative rating guidelines include any major time or cost overruns in the project and/or a shortfall in cash flows due to slowing down of sales. Any reduction in expected support from the group may also lead to a ratings downgrade.

MRHPL is developing 880,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and a 425,000 sq.ft. mall in Site S2 and 100,000 sq.ft. of retail space, 225,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and 250 residential flats in Site S3 through a joint development agreement with Andhra Pradesh Housing Board in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. A private equity investor - Trinity Capital - holds 49% of MRHPL.