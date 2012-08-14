(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our ratings on all of the classes of notes in Citadel 2010-I and Citadel 2010-II following our review.

-- F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. is the originator of the prime Dutch residential mortgages that back Citadel 2010-I and Citadel 2010-II.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all of Citadel 2010-I B.V. and Citadel 2010-II B.V.'s classes notes (see below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received. Our analysis reflects the application of our Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria," published on Dec. 16, 2005).

We have observed a small increase in our weighted-average foreclosure frequency and an increase in our weighted-average loss severity; combined, these in turn increase the required level of credit enhancement for all of the classes of notes in both transactions. The weighted-average loan to foreclosure values in both portfolios has also increased.

Arrears are low and have trended below our index, although they have increased in both transactions since closing. The reserve is fully funded and has never been drawn. The transaction has deleveraged since closing, increasing the level of credit enhancement for all tranches. This increase has resulted in all notes having sufficient credit enhancement levels to support their current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the all of the classes of notes in both transactions.

We understand that the amendments to the liquidity facility agreements in both transactions are being discussed with the relevant parties to bring these agreements in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, published on May 31, 2012). We have based our analysis and today's rating actions on the assumption that these amendments will be implemented. If the parties fail to implement these changes, this may result in future rating actions.

In our cash flow analysis, we have taken deposit set-off risk into account. However, our rating on the class C notes is weak-linked to the rating on the originator. As such, we have not stressed the set-off risk in our cash flow analysis of the class C notes; a downgrade of the originator may result in a downgrade of the class C notes.

F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. is the originator of the prime Dutch residential mortgages that back Citadel 2010-I and Citadel 2010-II.

CREDIT STABILITY

Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years under moderate stress conditions is in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May. 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May. 3, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria, Dec. 16, 2005

-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Ratings Affirmed

Citadel 2010-I B.V.

EUR1.249 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes 2010 Due 2042 Series 2010-I

A1 AAA (sf)

A2 AAA (sf)

B AAA (sf)

C A- (sf)

Citadel 2010-II B.V.

EUR1.255 Billion Mortgage-Backed Notes 2010 Due 2042 Series 2010-II

A AAA (sf)

B AAA (sf)

C A- (sf)