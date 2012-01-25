(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Aeon Trust 2012 - an ABS transaction - final ratings as
follows:
INR2,500m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term
Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR105m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The new and used commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the Trust is
originated by Sundaram Finance Ltd (SFL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch
AA+(ind)'/Stable).
The final ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest
and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of February
2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the
SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date
of February 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final
ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery
expertise of SFL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the
credit enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal
balance of INR2500m, as of 1 December 2011. In this transaction, the credit
enhancement is divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF,
provided in the form of fixed deposits in the name of the originator with lien
marked in favour of the trustee. The credit enhancement is equal to 10.20% of
the initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 6.0% and an SLCF of
4.2% of the initial principal outstanding.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the
transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to
determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of
expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate,
recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool
yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating level.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's
websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.