Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Aeon Trust 2012 - an ABS transaction - final ratings as follows:

INR2,500m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR105m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The new and used commercial vehicle loan pool assigned to the Trust is originated by Sundaram Finance Ltd (SFL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable).

The final ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of February 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of February 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of SFL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2500m, as of 1 December 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement is divided into a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and an SLCF, provided in the form of fixed deposits in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the trustee. The credit enhancement is equal to 10.20% of the initial principal outstanding, consisting of an FLCF of 6.0% and an SLCF of 4.2% of the initial principal outstanding.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.