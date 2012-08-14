(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Export-Import Bank of India ------------------- 14-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: India

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jan-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

02-Feb-2005 BB+/B BB+/B

Rationale

The rating on the Export-Import Bank of India (India EXIM) reflects the Indian government's full ownership of, and strong support to, the bank. India EXIM's somewhat high asset concentration partly offsets these strengths.

In our opinion, India EXIM plays a critical role and is integrally linked to the government. We believe that there is an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support to the bank--if needed. Therefore, in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities, we equalize the rating on the bank to that on India (unsolicited rating BBB-/Negative/A-3).

In our opinion, India EXIM plays a crucial role in implementing India's foreign trade policy. The bank's operations are mostly in export credit and finance to support the globalization efforts of Indian companies. It also provides information and advisory services to these companies.

India EXIM has received strong government support since its inception, notably through regular capital infusions, interest equalization, and loan guarantees. This reflects the government's commitment to expanding the bank's scale and scope of operations. The government wholly owns the bank and appoints the board of directors. Over the four fiscal years ended March 31, 2012, the government injected Indian rupee (INR) 3 billion annually, increasing the bank's paid-up capital to INR23 billion, from INR11 billion.

Despite its public-policy role, India EXIM operates on a commercial basis with a fair degree of autonomy, and competes with private sector banks in some of its activities. Its record of modest but consistent profitability, averaging about 1.13% return on assets in the past three years, highlights its commercial orientation and stand-alone credit strength.

India EXIM's adequate capitalization also underpins its operations. Its ratio of adjusted total equity to adjusted assets was 9.8% on March 31, 2012, although this is below levels of more than 16% prior to 2005. In our view, the bank's capital ratios could come under some pressure due to its plans to expand its loan book.

India EXIM's asset quality is in line with the industry average. But the bank's asset quality has deteriorated in the global downturn due to its high exposure to exports. India EXIM reports its gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) in accordance with the central bank's prudential norms of 90 days past due. In line with the general weakness in the global economy, the bank's nonperforming loans ratio increased to 1.46% in fiscal 2012, from 1.04% the year before. This number is still better than that of banking industry peers. Our adjusted gross NPA ratio (which includes nonperforming loans, restructured loans, and foreclosed assets) increased to 2.95% of customer loans as on March 31, 2012, from 1.54% the year before. In addition, India EXIM has been reducing its exposure to traditionally sensitive sectors like textiles and garments. The metal and metal processing industry is now the bank's largest exposure, at 13.2%.

India EXIM's asset concentration is moderately high. The top ten borrower groups constitute 180.3% of capital funds as of March 31, 2012. The bank's comfortably high ratio of capital to risk assets of 16.44% on March 31, 2012, mitigates this concentration risk.

Liquidity

India EXIM's liquidity position is adequate, in our view. The bank's cash and bank balances of INR38.3 billion as of March 31, 2012, are sufficient to cover its short-term liabilities. The bank has been able to raise wholesale funds at competitive interest rates in both the domestic and international capital markets.

Outlook

The negative rating outlook on India EXIM reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating. We expect India EXIM to remain an important instrument for the government in its medium- to- long-term export development strategy. We could downgrade India EXIM if we lower the sovereign rating or the bank's role or link to the government shifts materially. Nevertheless, we believe the likelihood of a significant change in the public-policy role of India EXIM over the next few years is small.

