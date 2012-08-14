Siemens has been suffering from lower earnings generation in its FY to Q312, despite healthy top-line revenue growth of 7% in the FY to Q312. Operating margin declined to 9% in the FY to Q312 from 12% in the same period last year, driven by an unfavourable business mix, continued opex increase and weaker profitability in the group's energy business. Profitability in Energy declined to 9% in the FY to Q312 from 19% in the same period last year. This was mitigated by higher margins in Healthcare, where the group expanded its operating margin to 12% in its FY to Q312, compared to 9% during the same period last year.

Cash spending (capex, dividends and net acquisitions) in the 12 months to Q312 reached EUR5.7bn, more than double the amount spent in FY2011. In addition, the group has built up trade receivables and inventory, driven by the rapid decline in pre-payments from the drop-off of large orders and the group's efforts to reduce lead time. However, Fitch expects working capital to seasonally wind down somewhat by end-FY12 and given the group's inventory reduction efforts.

Fitch forecasts a modest improvement in margins in the medium-term, based on the group's focus on profitability, including measures to reduce opex in line with lower growth, selective project acquisitions in wind farms, capacity reductions in drive technologies and cost cutting programmes in transmissions, where the group plans to achieve 30% of cost savings by 2015.

Siemens' ratings continue to be supported by a high degree of product and geographical diversification as the world's second-largest capital goods producer. It has been relatively resilient during the recession when revenue remained flat on a like-for-like basis. The group was one of the few Fitch-rated capital goods companies which widened their margins in FY2009 and FY2010 and, as a result, remained free cash flow (FCF) positive throughout the downturn. In addition, the group holds dominant market positions in many sectors, serves a global customer base and has significant emerging markets presence, where it generates about a third of its revenue.

Liquidity remains solid following the issuance of USD3bn bonds in February 2012 and the signing of a EUR4bn revolving credit facility (RCF) in April 2012. End-Q312 liquidity comprised seasonally low cash and cash equivalents of EUR9.5bn, compared to EUR5.2bn of short-term maturities in the next twelve months.

An upgrade has become more remote in the short-term, but could occur if the group's FCF margin materially improved or debt substantially reduced. Conversely, a change in growth strategy towards more debt-financed acquisitions, leading to group FFO adjusted net leverage of above 2.5x through-the-cycle or weaker operating metrics, such as FCF below EUR1.5bn for more than two years or operating EBITDAR margin below 12% through-the-cycle, could lead to a negative rating action.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- Material improvement in FCF margin,

- Substantial reduction in debt.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- Change in growth strategy towards more debt-financed acquisitions

- FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x through-the-cycle,

- FCF below 1.5bn for more than two years,

- EBITDAR margin below 12% through-the-cycle.

