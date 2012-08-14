(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Ypso Holding Sarl ----------------------------- 14-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Cable and other

pay TV services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--

22-Jul-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views French cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl's (Ypso) business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define the terms.

The rating is constrained by our view of the group's highly leveraged financial risk profile, which reflects aggressive debt leverage, a challenging debt maturity profile from 2014 onward, and only moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Additional rating weaknesses include the intense competition in the French consolidated telecommunications and pay-TV markets because of the early and widespread adoption of digital subscriber line technology in France, and Ypso's somewhat incomplete network coverage.

The rating is supported by what we view as Ypso's "adequate" liquidity position and fair business risk profile, based on its sound market positions and strong profitability. Ypso is one of the leading providers of triple-play services in its franchise areas. We consider that the group's premium cable network is of better quality than its competitors' digital subscriber line (DSL) infrastructure, with sizable upgrades to fiber already achieved.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Ypso posted sound results in the first half of 2012, with like-for-like sales and EBITDA growth of 2% and 3% year-on-year, respectively. As a result, profitability climbed, and Ypso's EBITDA margin reached a strong 53%.

We project that Ypso will post low-single-digit revenue growth over the next two years while preserving strong EBITDA margins at, or just above, about 50%. We believe the group will capitalize on the growing market penetration of its bundled service offerings, either directly or most likely as a wholesaler through its "white label" business-to-customer wholesale contract. Additionally, triple-play offers may protect and increase revenue streams as subscribers gradually migrate to its new higher-end offers, including a very-high-speed broadband service and its new generation TV platform, and improve customer loyalty.

Based on the first half of 2012, we project solid white-label business growth in the next 12 months, driven by the Bouygues Telecom contract, and, to a lesser extent, an increase of average revenue per user (ARPU), which reflects a first-half 2012 retail price increase for Ypso's existing customer base and growth in its triple- and now quadruple-play bundled services. These growth sources should more than offset the structural rapid decline in legacy analog TV revenue.

However, in the fiercely competitive and mature French wireline and broadband telecoms market, we believe the group's growth in its core digital cable segment will be constrained by a likely low share of total new subscribers. In addition, we expect to continue seeing a considerable customer churn rate as a result of the market's maturity and competition, Ypso's limited network coverage of around 35% of French households, and ongoing losses of legacy analog customers.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In February 2012, Ypso completed the issue of its first notes and the extension of some of its bank debt maturities, enabling the prepayment or refinancing of a large part of its near-term debt amortization, and alleviating of its liquidity squeeze.

Network investments should remain significant in 2012 and 2013, especially as Ypso has accelerated its network upgrades to Eurodocsis 3.0. This will entail rolling out fiber to buildings and allow Ypso to offer better products than its DSL competitors, with broadband speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second, and better TV picture quality.

Sustained high capital expenditure (capex) and increased cash debt interest post refinancing should lead to sustained moderate FOCF of less than EUR100 million after transaction fees in 2012, and up to EUR120 million in 2013 under our base-case scenario. We anticipate adjusted gross leverage, excluding shareholder loans, of about 5.5x until 2013. Including noncash pay shareholder loans, we expect Ypso's adjusted leverage to remain at or above 8x.

Liquidity

We assess Ypso's liquidity position as adequate, as defined by our criteria.

As of June 30, 2012, we expected Ypso's sources of liquidity, including cash, cash flow generation and credit line availability, to exceed its uses, by about 1.5x in the next 12 months. Cash on balance sheet, projected moderate FOCF generation, plus its undrawn EUR65 million revolving credit facility (RCF), should be sufficient to cover scheduled debt amortization of EUR22 million in 2012 and EUR47 million in 2013 under Ypso's credit facilities' indentures.

The refinancing achieved in first half 2012, which included a covenant reset and the creation of a new RCF, coupled with projected sustained positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation should enable the group, in our view, to maintain adequate financial flexibility until the maturity of its EUR455 million bank debt maturities in 2014.

Importantly, we believe further refinancing will be necessary by June 2014, given Ypso's busy amortization schedule in 2014-2017, aimed at lengthening its debt maturity profile. We also note the very high coupon of 12.385% attached to the senior secured notes issued in first half 2012--which were priced to yield 13%--potentially making further access to capital markets uneconomical for Ypso.

Ypso's senior secured credit facilities are subject to quarterly financial covenant tests, such as maximum total net debt to last two quarters annualized EBITDA, a minimum debt service coverage ratio, and minimum net interest coverage tests. We understand that headroom under the leverage covenant was relatively tight, at about 10% at the end of March 2012. We think, however, that the group should be able to comply with its covenants in the upcoming quarters, providing it doesn't deviate significantly from its business plan and keeps funding costs in check. Covenant headroom in the 18 months post-transaction could remain under the 15% that we would typically consider adequate for liquidity. However, this is partly mitigated by Ypso and some other European cable operators' track records that show they are able to manage very tight covenant headroom given their relatively predictable near-term earnings.

Recovery analysis

The EUR360.2 million 12.375% senior secured notes issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) Numericable Finance & Co. S.C.A., whose sole activity is the issue of notes and subsequent lending of the proceeds to Ypso France S.A.S., have a 'B' issue rating, reflecting the issue rating on the EUR360.2 million senior secured additional C facility.

We rate the EUR360.2 million senior secured additional C facility 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Ypso. This facility has a recovery rating of '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery prospects for the debt instruments reflect the estimated value available and accessible to the respective creditors, the high proportion of senior secured debt in the capital structure, and our view of the French insolvency regime as unfavorable for creditors. The recovery rating on the proposed additional C facility also reflects our view of the weak security package provided for creditors, given that Ypso's network is not part of the security package.

Importantly, we note that, according to the credit facility agreement amended on Sept. 8, 2011, the EUR360.2 million C facility benefits only from a second- or third-ranking pledge over the same security package that secures the remaining term loans and capital expenditure facilities. However, both an intercreditor agreement entered into in September 2011 by the lenders of the credit facility, and the amended senior facility agreement, establish that the proceeds of any enforcement would be shared pro rata between all lenders, including those for the C facility. Critically, we highlight that we are unable to anticipate how much weight a French court might assign to the debt ranking established by the pledges themselves, compared with what the amended credit facility and the intercreditor agreement have established. This would create downside risk for the ultimate recovery prospects for the C facility lenders. For the purposes of our recovery analysis, we have assumed that the C facility would rank equally with the other secured debt tranches in a hypothetical default scenario.

To calculate recoveries for the C facility, we simulated a payment default. Our default scenario for Ypso factors in a combination of operating underperformance, resulting from a steady decline in both the analog and digital residential subscriber base, eroding profitability, and the inability to refinance the amortizing debt maturing in 2014.

Under this scenario, we estimate that Ypso would use up all its available liquidity and default by 2014. At default, we assume that EBITDA would likely have declined to about EUR345 million. We estimate that Ypso's gross stressed enterprise value would be about EUR1.81 billion at default, implying a 5.25x stressed multiple, based on a combination of discounted cash flow and market-multiple approaches.

We then deduct about EUR130 million of priority claims, mainly comprising enforcement costs and finance leases. The residual value of about EUR1.68 billion is then available to the lenders of the senior secured debt facilities, likely to be around EUR2.5 billion at our simulated point of default, and including pre-petition interest. We consequently expect the recovery prospects for the C facility to be in the 50%-70% range, which results in our recovery rating of '3'.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating by one notch in the coming quarters if Ypso's funding costs or refinancing activity diverged significantly from our base case. We believe the very high yield on Ypso's issued senior secured notes could pave the way for a rise in Ypso's interest costs as it continues refinancing its debt maturities at higher rates. In turn, we believe that this could lead Ypso to record significantly less FOCF generation and covenant headroom than we expect under our base case. We might also lower the rating if concerns over refinancing costs detered the group's management from proactively refinancing 2014-2017 debt maturities because we see such future refinancing as necessary for the group to maintain an adequate liquidity position.

We believe Ypso is likely to meet its 2012-2013 financial obligations.

We could revise the outlook to stable in the next 12 months if the group successfully refinanced a substantial part of its senior bank debt maturing from June 2014 onward, while preserving sound FOCF generation in line with our base case, and sustaining resilient operating performance and adequate liquidity.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009