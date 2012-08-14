The ratings are supported by the strong competitive position of the group's Mercedes-Benz Cars (MBC) division that holds a leading share of the global market for premium vehicles, the broad product and geographic scope of the group's operations, and the group's good financial flexibility. A further rating strength is the strong market position of the commercial vehicles unit, which benefits from the geographic diversity of its sales and broadly diversified production.

The ratings are constrained, in our view, by widely fluctuating demand for passenger cars and even more pronounced cyclicality in global commercial vehicle markets, which lead to highly volatile operating profits in the group's major business lines.

Currently, Daimler has significant headroom in its financial risk profile. However, overall, the profile is in our view not strong enough to remain commensurate with the 'A-' rating if the economic environment, including consumer spending, weakens significantly.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the first half of 2012, the group's reported sales were up 10% against sales in the comparable period of 2011, with group EBIT from ongoing operations at about EUR4.4 billion. This implies an EBIT margin of 7.8% as of June 30, 2012, after 9.0% in first-half 2011.

The MBC division achieved an EBIT margin of 8.5% in the first half of 2012 against 10% a year earlier. The deterioration resulted from a weaker product mix, costs related to capacity expansion, and higher expenses for new technologies in vehicles. These negative effects were not offset by the benefits from higher volumes. Profitability in the truck division also declined in the first half of 2012. The EBIT margin was 5.8% versus 7.0% in the comparable period of 2011, primarily due to a weaker regional mix resulting from a considerable drop in volumes in the more profitable Brazilian market.

For 2012, Daimler expects a similar operating profit (EBIT from ongoing operations) to that achieved in 2011. Our base-case assumption for 2012 is more cautious, however. In particular, we are more conservative about the development of sales volumes of Mercedes cars, notably in China, and the likely growth of the truck division. We expect Daimler to show mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2012 and an operating profit of EUR8.0 billion.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For the first half of 2012, Daimler reported negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) of EUR1.0 billion from its industrial operations, primarily due to a negative working capital effect of EUR1.2 billion. We continue to believe that Daimler can achieve a positive FOCF of EUR1.0 billion-EUR2.0 billion from its industrial business. Our forecast FOCF for 2012 does not include the proceeds from the potential sale of Daimler's 7.5% stake in European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co. N.V. (EADS; A-/Positive/A-2). Given this year's dividend payout of EUR2.3 billion, Daimler is therefore likely to report a negative discretionary cash flow in 2012, which in turn could lead to a slight increase in fully-adjusted debt this year.

In 2011, Daimler's debt-protection measures, such as funds from operations (FFO) to debt (155%) and debt to EBITDA (0.6x), were strong, resulting in our assessment of financial risk as "modest". In view of our base-case expectation for 2012, Daimler's credit ratios will likely deteriorate slightly in 2012. Our base-case for 2012 suggests that debt to EBITDA could stay considerably lower than 1.0x, and FFO to debt could exceed 100%.

In an alternative scenario, assuming much weaker economic conditions than in our base case, we believe that we could still classify Daimler's financial risk profile as "modest". This means the rating would not be affected if Daimler's revenues were to decline by about 6%-7%. In such a scenario, which appears unlikely to materialize given the 10% revenue growth in the first half of 2012, we think that Daimler's operating profit would decline to EUR3 billion-EUR4 billion. As a result, we believe Daimler's headroom under its financial risk profile is solid and could accommodate a mild recession, notably in Europe.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Daimler is 'A-2'. We view the group's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. Daimler's financial flexibility and liquidity are underpinned by:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR11.9 billion in the industrial operations as of June 30, 2012, of which we view EUR3.5 billion as necessary to maintain ongoing operations;

-- An unused EUR7.0 billion revolving credit facility maturing in November 2015; and

-- Access to term debt, as shown by a public placement of several bonds. In 2011, Daimler issued bonds of about EUR10 billion and in the first half of this year another EUR9 billion. The credit facilities and bond agreements we have reviewed contain no financial agreements with covenants or ratings triggers.

As of June 30, 2012, total reported industrial net liquidity was EUR8.4 billion, including loans to the financial services division, and the industrial operations' financial liabilities totaled EUR3.5 billion. Financial maturities in the industrial division are therefore safely covered with existing financial flexibility.

For 2012, we expect Daimler's FOCF in the industrial division to be positive, but below this year's dividend payment (EUR2.35 billion). Consequently, we expect discretionary cash flow to be minimally negative in 2012. This does not affect the company's liquidity position however. A further liquidity support could emerge if Daimler's disposal of its EADS stake were to materialize.

As is common in the industry, Daimler's financial services division has substantial needs to fund new business, and the division's debt is matched with underlying assets. The financial services segment demonstrated a relatively robust capital market funding mix during the difficult funding environment of 2009 and is supported by funding from customer deposits. The annualized write-off ratio as of June 30, 2012, was 0.30%, after 0.43% for full-year 2011, 0.83% in 2010, 0.91% in 2009, and 0.40%-0.70% in 2003-2008. For 2011, this implies that the division failed to recover 0.43% of the loans it granted.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Daimler will likely maintain credit ratios that we consider commensurate with the 'A-' rating, such as adjusted FFO to debt of about 50%-60% in the medium term, even under a conservative credit scenario. In our base-case scenario for 2012-2013, we expect Daimler's adjusted FFO to debt to comfortably exceed this range. However, we see the need for a cyclical company, such as Daimler, to maintain a buffer against large swings in demand and operating cash flow, as has occurred in the recent past.

As such, we expect FFO to debt in the 50%-60% range and debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x, even during very difficult years. Passenger car and truck makers are subject to cyclicality and therefore our ratios incorporate a buffer for upward and downward movements, enabling our rating analysis through the cycle. Under various alternative scenarios we estimate that Daimler would show such credit ratios if the group's revenues were to decline by about 5%-7%.

We could lower the ratings if the currently positive momentum were to reverse and, as a result, Daimler's industrial operating profitability deteriorated, reflected in a group EBIT margin of about 1%-2% and FFO to debt lower than 50%-60%. We could also lower the ratings if Daimler failed to maintain positive FOCF at its automotive division or engaged in significant shareholder distributions that triggered a substantial deterioration of the credit measures.

We could raise the ratings if the group were to develop a stronger financial risk profile over the longer term than we anticipated, leading to a substantial buffer against the risk of significant earnings swings. At this stage, however, we consider an upgrade a remote possibility, notably because we do not believe that Daimler's discretionary cash flow is sufficiently high enough to support a marked improvement of the financial risk profile.

