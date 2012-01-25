(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 -
OVERVIEW
-- Standard & Poor's lowered the long-term sovereign credit rating on the
Republic of Austria to 'AA+' on Jan. 13, 2012, and removed the rating from
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Austria,
which is in group '2', is unaffected by the sovereign rating action.
-- We are affirming the ratings on three Austrian banks and their
subsidiaries and removing them from CreditWatch, where they were placed on
Dec. 8, 2011.
-- The outlooks on four entities are negative and on one entity is stable.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed the 'A' long-term and
'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Erste Group Bank AG and its subsidiary
Ceska Sporitelna A.S., Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG and its subsidiary
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, as well as on KA Finanz AG. We removed the ratings
from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them on Dec. 8, 2011. The
outlooks on all entities are negative, apart from on KA Finanz AG, which is stable.
This follows our rating action on the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+)
on Jan. 13, 2012. As a result, we have reviewed our Austrian Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) and the individual banks' stand-alone credit
profiles (SACPs). We are maintaining the BICRA on Austria at group '2'--on a
scale from '1' (lowest-risk) to '10' (highest-risk)--under our BICRA
methodology, which is designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems.
We will publish individual research updates on the three banks and their
subsidiaries, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated,
junior subordinated, and preferred stock.
We previously published rating actions on Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG
(AA+/Negative/A-1+) on Jan. 17, 2012 (for further details see Related Criteria
And Research listed below). Furthermore, on Jan. 13, 2012, we removed from
CreditWatch negative certain issue ratings of some Austrian banks that
exclusively reflected a guarantee acceptable under our criteria provided by
the Republic of Austria.
A review of the ratings on Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG and HYPO NOE
Gruppe Bank AG will follow after we have resolved the CreditWatch negative
status on the ratings on the banks' respective federal states. A review of the
ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG will follow after we have resolved the
CreditWatch negative status on the ratings on the bank's parent UniCredit SpA.