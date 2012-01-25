(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- Standard & Poor's lowered the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Austria to 'AA+' on Jan. 13, 2012, and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Austria, which is in group '2', is unaffected by the sovereign rating action.

-- We are affirming the ratings on three Austrian banks and their subsidiaries and removing them from CreditWatch, where they were placed on Dec. 8, 2011.

-- The outlooks on four entities are negative and on one entity is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Erste Group Bank AG and its subsidiary Ceska Sporitelna A.S., Raiffeisen Zentralbank Oesterreich AG and its subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank International AG, as well as on KA Finanz AG. We removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlooks on all entities are negative, apart from on KA Finanz AG, which is stable.

This follows our rating action on the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) on Jan. 13, 2012. As a result, we have reviewed our Austrian Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) and the individual banks' stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs). We are maintaining the BICRA on Austria at group '2'--on a scale from '1' (lowest-risk) to '10' (highest-risk)--under our BICRA methodology, which is designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems.

We will publish individual research updates on the three banks and their subsidiaries, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock.

We previously published rating actions on Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (AA+/Negative/A-1+) on Jan. 17, 2012 (for further details see Related Criteria And Research listed below). Furthermore, on Jan. 13, 2012, we removed from CreditWatch negative certain issue ratings of some Austrian banks that exclusively reflected a guarantee acceptable under our criteria provided by the Republic of Austria.

A review of the ratings on Oberoesterreichische Landesbank AG and HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG will follow after we have resolved the CreditWatch negative status on the ratings on the banks' respective federal states. A review of the ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG will follow after we have resolved the CreditWatch negative status on the ratings on the bank's parent UniCredit SpA.