(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 -
-- In our view, the dynamics of Bahrain's internal political conflict
remain unchanged, with entrenched polarization indicating prolonged tensions.
-- Although most sectors have not suffered materially from the unrest, we
see growth coming only from the hydrocarbon sector and government spending,
and we expect GDP per capita growth will remain stagnant for now.
-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term sovereign credit
ratings on the Kingdom of Bahrain at 'BBB/A-3'.
-- The outlook remains negative, indicating the likelihood of a downgrade
if renewed political tensions, slower growth, or lower oil prices weaken
Bahrain's fiscal or external performances.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its long- and short-term local and foreign
currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Bahrain at 'BBB/A-3'. The outlook remains
negative.
At the same time, we also affirmed the 'BBB/A-3' ratings on the Central Bank
of Bahrain.
The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Bahrain is 'BBB'.
The ratings on Bahrain are supported by the country's net external and fiscal
asset positions, which are underpinned by the renewed development of
hydrocarbon resources. The ratings are constrained by our view of severe
domestic political tensions, high geopolitical risks, stagnating real GDP per
capita, and its fiscal dependency on sustained high oil prices.
Nearly a year after major unrest in Bahrain, tensions still remain. Violent
street protests with occasional fatalities occur regularly and there is
entrenched polarization between the two sectarian communities, which both also
appear internally divided. The authorities have made efforts to defuse
tensions, notably with the November 2011 report of the Bahrain Independent
Commission of Inquiry (BICI) on the events of March 2011, as well as the
King's announcement of constitutional reforms on Jan. 15, 2012. In our view,
however, these measures have failed to revive a broader political process that
includes opposition representatives. As such, we believe challenges to
government legitimacy will persist and the potential for unrest remains acute.
In our view, this could continue to undermine Bahrain's international image as
a business-friendly location. Finally, geopolitical competition between
Bahrain's large neighbors Iran and Saudi-Arabia is a further complicating
factor to restoring a balanced social contract.
So far, the immediate damage to the real economy from the unrest has been
limited. Business activity has remained largely unaffected except for the
comparatively small tourism sector (less than 5% of GDP). The outflow from
Bahrain's international financial sector also appears to be stabilizing, at
least for banks. We estimate increased hydrocarbon production, as well as
public spending, generated real GDP growth of 2.2% in 2011. In addition, a
generous 10-year development package from the GCC starting in 2012 (equivalent
to 4.1% of GDP annually) should lift growth to 3.5% in 2012 and 4.1% in 2013.
Given Bahrain's high population growth, however, we expect GDP per capita will
drop by 1.7% in 2011 and a further 0.5% in 2012. We note that the stagnation
of average incomes over the past decade has exacerbated political tensions.
The unrest has weakened Bahrain's fiscal position, with the budget-balancing
oil price rising to $120/barrel. Given an average oil price of $111/barrel in
2011 and increased oil output, we estimate the general government deficit at
0.8% of GDP in 2011, with a wider deficit of 3.1% of GDP forecast for 2012.
Oil and gas-related revenues account for 88% of total revenues, making the
budget precariously sensitive to declines in price or volume. The
hydrocarbon-related increase in government revenues masks the full extent of
Bahrain's expansionary fiscal policy, where general government expenditures
have climbed to 37.3% of GDP in 2011 from 34.5% in 2010. Moreover, spending
has mainly been in the form of transfers and subsidies that have buffeted
temporary consumption. As such, we view the structural features of the budget
as having deteriorated even if many transfers were designed as one-off
payments.
We estimate that general government debt will rise to 35% in 2012, from 24% of
GDP in 2009, reducing the government's net asset position from 25% of GDP in
2009 to 4.8% by 2014. Despite a relatively large financial sector contributing
nearly 25% to GDP, we consider sovereign contingent liabilities to be limited.
The financial system appears relatively well regulated, with manageable asset
quality risks from the real estate overhang. Dollarization and the currency
peg to the U.S. limit monetary flexibility, but persistent current account
surpluses have maintained a net external asset position. The political unrest
has raised cross-border funding costs for domestic institutions, but there is
no sign of any systemic stress. Some factors, such as poor credit conditions
in Dubai, have helped prevent assets draining away from Bahrain. That said, we
believe Bahrain's competitive advantage lies largely in it being a gateway to
Saudi Arabia.
Our local currency rating is equalized with the foreign currency rating
because monetary policy options, which underpin a sovereign's greater
flexibility in its own currency, are constrained by Bahrain's pegged exchange
rate regime and relatively less developed domestic bond markets. Our T&C
assessment is equalized with the sovereign foreign currency rating to reflect
our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign
exchange needed by Bahrain-based non-sovereign issuers for debt service is
similar to the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency
obligations. This reflects our view of the difficult political environment,
the somewhat gray line between the public and private sectors, and the modest
capital controls that exist at present.
The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings if
political turmoil weakens economic prospects and threatens external and fiscal
performance. We could also lower the ratings if oil prices decline and remain
low for a sustained period or if difficulties arise in implementing the GCC
development funds. In addition, our view of Bahrain's creditworthiness could
weaken if public spending fails to stimulate economic growth.
The ratings could stabilize at the current level if a credible political
process emerges and a renewed social contract appears likely. In addition, if
the boost in public investment improves Bahrain's growth prospects, this would
also support the current ratings.
