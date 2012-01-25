(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its counterparty credit rating on Thailand-based Bank of Ayudhya Public Co. Ltd. (BAY; BBB-/Stable/A-3) is not affected by the bank's announcement that it will acquire the Thailand retail banking business of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+). The acquisition is small and is unlikely to affect BAY's credit profile. We expect our risk adjusted capital ratio for the bank to remain moderate in the next two years.

HSBC's retail banking business in Thailand includes credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and deposits. The assets (excluding cash) account for only 1.4% of BAY's assets as of Dec. 31, 2011. The deal size is less than 3.5% of the bank's total capital at the end of 2011. The acquisition fits with BAY's strategy to increase its retail loan portfolio, which will increase to 46% of total loans after the deal, from 45% now. The transaction may also provide cross-selling opportunities to the customers acquired from HSBC. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and the Bank of Thailand. BAY expects the deal to be completed in the first quarter of 2012.