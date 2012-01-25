(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Red & Black Auto Germany 1 UG's (haftungsbeschrankt) class A notes 'AAAsf(exp)' expected ratings with a Stable Outlook.

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received, a satisfactory review of legal opinion to support the agency's analytical approach, and the presence of swap counterparty risk-mitigating factors in the documentation in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria.

The rating reflects the origination and servicing procedures of Bank Deutsches Kraftfahrzeuggewerbe AG (BDK; not rated), the pool's expected asset performance, the transaction's legal structure and the class A notes' available credit enhancement.

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables originated by BDK. Such receivables are secured by the financed vehicles. The transaction is static and will start amortising from closing. The preliminary portfolio consists of 72,004 loans, with an outstanding aggregate principal balance of EUR561.8m. Around 87% of the loans in the pool are granted to private clients while the remaining 13% are granted to commercial clients.

The credit enhancement for the class A notes is 12.3% and is provided by overcollateralisation via the subordination of the class B notes (11.0%) and by a reserve fund sized at EUR7.5m (1.3%). The reserve fund will also provide liquidity support and will not amortise during the transaction's lifetime. The transaction also benefits from excess spread to cover defaults.

BDK is a first time issuer and is part of the Societe Generale Group. Fitch performed an originator review as part of its analytical process.

A presale report, including further details related to the analysis for Red & Black Auto Germany 1 UG, is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Red and Black Auto Germany 1 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)

here