(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its issuer credit rating on Southern Montana Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperative to 'D' from 'CC'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's removed the rating from CreditWatch with developing implications, where it was placed Oct. 24, 2011.

"The downgrade follows the cooperative's failure to make a $1.6 million interest payment on Nov. 28, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Peter Murphy. The payment pertains to senior first mortgage promissory notes, series 2010A and 2010B, which are outstanding in the amount of $75 million, and $10 million, respectively.

We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch following the utility's Oct. 21 bankruptcy filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Southern Montana said at the time that the move was in response to failure on the part of some of its members to honor contractual obligations, including payment to the cooperative for services.