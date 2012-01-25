BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its issuer credit rating on Southern Montana Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperative to 'D' from 'CC'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's removed the rating from CreditWatch with developing implications, where it was placed Oct. 24, 2011.
"The downgrade follows the cooperative's failure to make a $1.6 million interest payment on Nov. 28, 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Peter Murphy. The payment pertains to senior first mortgage promissory notes, series 2010A and 2010B, which are outstanding in the amount of $75 million, and $10 million, respectively.
We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch following the utility's Oct. 21 bankruptcy filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Southern Montana said at the time that the move was in response to failure on the part of some of its members to honor contractual obligations, including payment to the cooperative for services.
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.