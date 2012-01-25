(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 25 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that
it assigned its 'B' issue rating to the proposed $400 million
senior secured notes, due 2018, to be issued by the
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Nara Cable Funding Ltd.
Nara Cable Funding is borrowing on behalf of the Spanish cable
operator Cableuropa S.A.U. (B/Stable/--). The
proposed issuance is an addition to the EUR700 million and
EUR300 million senior secured notes issued in October 2010 and
July 2011, respectively. We have not assigned a recovery rating
to the proposed or existing notes.
We understand that Nara Cable Funding will lend the proceeds
of the proposed notes, if issued successfully, to Cableuropa
through a new loan facility ("SPV Tranche 3"). The proceeds will
be used to pay down Cableuropa's existing senior secured debt
facilities maturing in 2012 and 2013. We have assigned an issue
rating of 'B' to the proposed loan facility, in line with the
corporate credit rating on Cableuropa. We also assigned a
recovery rating of '3' to the proposed loan facility, reflecting
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for the lenders
in the event of a payment default.
We anticipate that any additional amounts raised as part of
the proposed issuance will be used to pay down Cableuropa's
existing senior secured credit facilities.
The ratings on the proposed notes and the proposed SPV
Tranche 3 facility are based on preliminary information and are
subject to our review of the final documentation. In the event
of any changes to the amount, terms, or conditions of the
proposed issuance, the issue and recovery ratings might be
subject to further review.
The issue and recovery ratings on Cableuropa's other debt
instruments are unchanged.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical
default scenario. In particular, we believe that a default would
most likely result from excessive leverage and Cableuropa's
inability to refinance its senior secured credit facilities
maturing in 2013 (about EUR1.7 billion), as a result of
operating underperformance.
We value the group on a going-concern basis, given
Cableuropa's solid market positions and the cable sector's
significant barriers to entry that result from the industry's
high capital intensiveness. At the hypothetical point of default
in 2013, we value the group at about EUR3.08 billion.
We assume a total of EUR3.4 billion of debt outstanding at
the point of default, including a fully drawn revolving credit
facility (RCF). We assume the RCF would be drawn on the path to
default to support operations in the event of an insolvency
filing.
The issue and recovery ratings on the existing secured SPV
Tranche 1 and 2 facilities and the proposed SPV Tranche 3
facility reflect the estimated value available and accessible to
the respective creditors, the likelihood of insolvency
proceedings being adversely influenced by Cableuropa's Spanish
domicile, and the high proportion of senior secured debt
instruments in the capital structure. The ratings also reflect
the weak security package, including a first-ranking share
pledge over Cableuropa and any material subsidiaries (no assets
are pledged).
With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we
have not assigned a recovery rating to the proposed senior
secured notes, we believe that recovery prospects for these
notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects on the
senior secured SPV Tranche facilities. We base this view on the
assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV
tranche facilities. We consider that potential recovery for
noteholders would rely entirely on the effective operation of
the pass-through structure between the corporate entity
(Cableuropa) and the issuer (Nara Cable Funding).