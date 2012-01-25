(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it assigned its 'B' issue rating to the proposed $400 million senior secured notes, due 2018, to be issued by the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Nara Cable Funding Ltd. Nara Cable Funding is borrowing on behalf of the Spanish cable operator Cableuropa S.A.U. (B/Stable/--). The proposed issuance is an addition to the EUR700 million and EUR300 million senior secured notes issued in October 2010 and July 2011, respectively. We have not assigned a recovery rating to the proposed or existing notes.

We understand that Nara Cable Funding will lend the proceeds of the proposed notes, if issued successfully, to Cableuropa through a new loan facility ("SPV Tranche 3"). The proceeds will be used to pay down Cableuropa's existing senior secured debt facilities maturing in 2012 and 2013. We have assigned an issue rating of 'B' to the proposed loan facility, in line with the corporate credit rating on Cableuropa. We also assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the proposed loan facility, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for the lenders in the event of a payment default.

We anticipate that any additional amounts raised as part of the proposed issuance will be used to pay down Cableuropa's existing senior secured credit facilities.

The ratings on the proposed notes and the proposed SPV Tranche 3 facility are based on preliminary information and are subject to our review of the final documentation. In the event of any changes to the amount, terms, or conditions of the proposed issuance, the issue and recovery ratings might be subject to further review.

The issue and recovery ratings on Cableuropa's other debt instruments are unchanged.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In particular, we believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage and Cableuropa's inability to refinance its senior secured credit facilities maturing in 2013 (about EUR1.7 billion), as a result of operating underperformance.

We value the group on a going-concern basis, given Cableuropa's solid market positions and the cable sector's significant barriers to entry that result from the industry's high capital intensiveness. At the hypothetical point of default in 2013, we value the group at about EUR3.08 billion.

We assume a total of EUR3.4 billion of debt outstanding at the point of default, including a fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF). We assume the RCF would be drawn on the path to default to support operations in the event of an insolvency filing.

The issue and recovery ratings on the existing secured SPV Tranche 1 and 2 facilities and the proposed SPV Tranche 3 facility reflect the estimated value available and accessible to the respective creditors, the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being adversely influenced by Cableuropa's Spanish domicile, and the high proportion of senior secured debt instruments in the capital structure. The ratings also reflect the weak security package, including a first-ranking share pledge over Cableuropa and any material subsidiaries (no assets are pledged).

With regard to the pass-through transaction, although we have not assigned a recovery rating to the proposed senior secured notes, we believe that recovery prospects for these notes are intrinsically linked to the recovery prospects on the senior secured SPV Tranche facilities. We base this view on the assignment of rights granted to noteholders under the SPV tranche facilities. We consider that potential recovery for noteholders would rely entirely on the effective operation of the pass-through structure between the corporate entity (Cableuropa) and the issuer (Nara Cable Funding).