(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 -

-- Standard & Poor's lowered the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Austria to 'AA+' on Jan. 13, 2012, and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- As a result, we are lowering the long-term issuer credit ratings on the Austrian states of Tyrol, Upper Austria, and the City of Vienna (unsolicited) to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011.

-- The downgrades reflect our methodology, which we apply to local and regional governments (LRGs) and their related sovereigns. Under our methodology, we generally cap the ratings on LRGs based on the long-term rating on the related sovereign.

-- We are also revising the outlook on the Austrian states of Burgenland, Lower Austria (unsolicited), and Styria to negative from stable and affirming the 'AA+' long-term issuer credit ratings.

-- The negative outlook on the six states reflects that on the Republic of Austria.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered to 'AA+' from 'AAA' its long-term issuer credit ratings on the Austrian states of Tyrol, Upper Austria, and the City of Vienna (unsolicited). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011.

In addition, we revised the outlook on the Austrian states of Burgenland, Lower Austria (unsolicited), and Styria to negative from stable and affirmed the long-term credit ratings at 'AA+'. We also affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the six Austrian states. The outlook is negative.

The rating actions follow the related actions on the Republic of Austria on Jan. 13, 2012. The six states covered by this review are directly affected by the ratings on their respective sovereign. Under our methodology, we generally cap the ratings on local and regional governments (LRGs) based on the long-term rating on the related sovereign. An LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we expect it to exhibit certain characteristics, including:

-- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario; and

-- The ability to mitigate negative intervention from the sovereign thanks to high financial flexibility.

We do not believe that the Austrian states meet these criteria, and hence they cannot be rated above the sovereign.

The negative outlook on the six Austrian states reflects that on the Republic of Austria.