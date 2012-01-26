(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' ratings to Driver Japan One's JPY25.0 billion Beneficial Interests and asset-backed loan (ABL) due May 2020. The collateral comprises Japanese auto loan receivables originated by Volkswagen Financial Services Japan Ltd. (VWFSJ; NR).

The originator entrusted a pool of auto loan receivables and cash with Shinsei Trust & Banking Co. Ltd., the trustee of the first trust (Trustee 1). The originator received the senior beneficial interest and subordinated beneficial interest. The senior beneficial interest was fully redeemed in a lump sum after Trustee 1 received funds raised from Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS) and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. (MUMSS) through ABLs (collectively, the "Underlying ABL"; RBS and MUMSS collectively referred to as the "Underlying ABL Lenders"). The Underlying ABL Lenders entrusted the Underlying ABL with Shinsei Trust & Banking, the trustee of the second trust (Trustee 2) and then sold the Beneficial Interests rated in this transaction to investors. (MUMSS sold the Beneficial Interests to investors by itself and RBS sold them through RBS Securities Japan Ltd. via a private placement.) Investors also chose to lend money to Trustee 2 through an ABL instead of purchasing the Beneficial Interests from the Underlying ABL Lenders.

The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The credit risk and future performance of the collateral assets, which we have estimated through our analysis of the characteristics of the collateral assets, historical data, and other factors;

-- Credit support for the credit risk of the underlying assets, provided through overcollateralization;

-- Advance payment collections to mitigate commingling risk;

-- Cash reserves to be funded on the transaction's closing date to provide liquidity support to the transaction upon the occurrence of a servicer replacement;

-- The ability of VWFSJ as the initial servicer and JACCS Co. Ltd. as the subservicer to fulfill their roles in the transaction;

-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanisms, including the establishment of early amortization triggers that will convert principal payments to a sequential and monthly pass-through turbo structure under certain adverse circumstances; and

-- The transaction's legal structure, including a high likelihood that the rights of the holders of the Beneficial Interests and ABL to the entrusted auto loan receivables are not restricted in the event of the bankruptcy of the originator.

The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in May 2020.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Driver Japan One

JPY25.0 billion Beneficial Interests and ABL due May 2020

Class Rating Issue amount Coupon type O/C ratio

Beneficial Interests AAA (sf) JPY18.9 bil.* Fixed rate 8.5%

ABL AAA (sf) JPY6.1 bil.* Fixed rate 8.5%

The transaction's closing date is Jan. 26, 2012.

NOTES

The basic approach to calculating the overcollateralization (O/C) ratio is as follows:

1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: underlying assets (including cash)

D: liquidity reserves

E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate obligations (seller's interest, etc.)