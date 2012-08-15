(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all rated classes of DCS Asset Funding Pte. Ltd. (DCS). DCS is a securitisation of credit card and charge card receivables in Singapore originated by Diners Club (Singapore) Private Limited (Diners Singapore). The rating actions are as follows:

SGD6m working capital facility due March 2014 affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;

SGD100m class A1 fixed-rate notes due March 2016 affirmed at 'A-sf', Outlook Stable;

SGD29.8m class A2 floating-rate notes due March 2016 affirmed at 'A-sf', Outlook Stable;

SGD10.2m class B floating-rate notes due March 2016 affirmed at 'BBBsf', Outlook Stable;

SGD8.5m class C floating-rate notes due March 2016 affirmed at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable;

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the performance of the underlying assets has remained well within expectations, and that credit enhancement is sufficient to support the current ratings.

The agency's forecast of continued economic growth and low unemployment in Singapore is supportive of continued good asset performance. Fitch believes credit enhancement is sufficient, based on the agency's conservative base case assumptions. The eligibility criteria and the early amortisation triggers also provide structural protection to the transaction.

Delinquencies have been low with the highest three-month average delinquency ratio (equivalent to 61-90 days past due) at 1.1%, being well below the transaction trigger of 3%. The three-month average delinquency ratio declined to 0.8% in July 2012, from 1.1% in April 2012, following a temporary increase in Q112 due to a temporary disruption in staffing in the servicing department as a result of the implementation of a new card management system in December 2011. The three-month average default ratio stabilised at 0.7% between May and July 2012, compared with the transaction trigger of 2%.

The three-month average payment rate has been stable at around 21%-23% since closing; as at July 2012, this payment rate was 21%, versus the transaction trigger of 15%. The three-month average excess spread, after the absorption of defaults has been healthy at an average of 1% since closing.