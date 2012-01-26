BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
Jan 26 European 2012 Auto Forecasts
* Moody's : European 2012 Auto Forecasts Revised Lower as Economic Challenges Continue
