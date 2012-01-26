(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that the South African life insurance
industry performed well in H111, despite tough economic conditions.
"Profitability in the South African life insurance industry strengthened in
H111, which was reflective of the gradual recovery in the local economy,
improved persistency experience and improved sales," says Nicole Gibb, Associate
Director in Fitch's Insurance team in South Africa. "Despite this, investment
markets continued to demonstrate volatility and consumers' disposable income
remained strained."
South African life insurers are also preparing for a number of reforms that will
transform how they are regulated. Solvency Assessment and Management (SAM, the
new solvency regime for the South African insurance industry), National Social
Security Reform (a compulsory retirement savings initiative) and the National
Health Insurance (a compulsory national healthcare system) will have an impact
on the way in which life insurers operate. However, Fitch expects major insurers
to adapt successfully to the proposed reforms.
Fitch considers the major life insurance companies to be well-prepared to meet
the industry's challenges. In addition, the agency expects the performances of
life insurers to remain constrained as a result of the tough operating
environment.
The report, entitled "South African Life Insurance: Good Performance in
Difficult Environment" is available at www.fitchratings.com.
