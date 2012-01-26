(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 -

-- Following our Jan. 25, 2012, revision of our outlook on the Austrian State of Burgenland to negative from stable, we are taking the same action on its government-related entity, Wohnbau Burgenland GmbH (WBG).

-- We have affirmed the 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term credit ratings on WBG.

-- In our opinion, WBG plays a critical role to Burgenland, and has an integral link with the government.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on Austria-based Wohnbau Burgenland GmbH (WBG) to negative from stable. At the same time, the 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term credit ratings were affirmed. We do not rate any debt outstanding of WBG.

The outlook revision follows the related outlook revision on the State of Burgenland (AA+/Negative/A-1+; see "Rating Actions Taken On Six Austrian States Following Sovereign Rating Action", published Jan. 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The ratings on WBG reflect our view that, under our enhanced criteria for rating government-related entities, WBG plays a "critical" role to Burgenland, and has an "integral" link with the Burgenland government.

The negative outlook on WBG reflects the outlook on Burgenland. Any change to the ratings on Burgenland will likewise affect the ratings on WBG.

In addition, any change in our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support by Burgenland for WBG may trigger a rating action on WBG. However, we currently view the latter as unlikely.

