Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings says that it has heightened its monitoring of Convictions Premium, a French-domiciled fund managed by Convictions AM following the funds' recent underperformance. The fund was assigned a "Strong" Fund Quality Rating on 26 September 2011 (see "Fitch Assigns Convictions Premium 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating" at www.fitchratings.com).

In H211, Convictions Premium underperformed its peers in the "Mixed Asset/Flexible Global" Lipper category. As a result, its Lipper Leader score for consistent return over three years has dropped from 5 in August 2011 to 2 in December 2011, while the score over five years is now 4. Over three years to end-2011, the annualised performance of the fund has been 1.3%, below its objective of 7%. Fitch recognises the significant deviation in performance behaviour over the short term, but also notes a performance recovery in absolute terms since mid-December 2011.

Last year's underperformance results primarily from exposure to bank debt that suffered material repricing, from trading losses on eurozone peripheral debt and from the volatility of equity markets coupled with the frequent activation of stop losses. Fitch noted in its rating report dated 26 September 2011 that "the use of stop-losses can be detrimental to the performance in erratic markets."

In Fitch's view, the main qualitative factors supporting the "Strong" Fund Quality rating, notably extensive resources and good monitoring capabilities remain intact. Nevertheless, the agency will engage in active dialogue with the manager to gain more insight on potential style drift or shortcomings in the risk allocation process that could impact the funds qualitative attributes. Should the fund's capacity to achieve its objectives and outperform peers over the long term be affected, appropriate rating action would be taken.

Convictions Premium is a flexible absolute-return global macro fund with EUR700m of assets as of end December 2011. Its objective is to deliver a 7% annual performance over a three-year cycle, with a 7% maximum annualised volatility. Convictions AM actively implements top-down strategies, reflecting house views on macro-economic and monetary conditions. The same investment philosophy has been in place since 2003 with the decision-making process, largely collegial, formalised in 2008.

Founded in 2008 and majority owned by its CEO, Convictions AM is a French boutique fund with EUR720m assets under management. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper.

