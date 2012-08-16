(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Rohtak Panipat Tollway Private Limited's (RPTPL) senior bank loans of INR9,707.20m at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects the project's construction progress which is in line with Fitch's expectations. According to the Lenders' Engineer's report of June 2012, the company has achieved a physical progress of 59% compared with the scheduled 55%. Although a small portion of land is yet to be acquired, this has not fallen into the critical path so far. Completion risks are partially mitigated by a fixed price, lump sum EPC contract with the sponsor (Sadbhav Engineering Ltd ) having a long track record in the construction and operation of highway projects.

RPTPL has recently swapped an INR2,025m (around USD38m) equivalent of domestic loans with a USD-based external commercial borrowing at an interest rate linked to USD LIBOR, mainly to save on interest costs. The company has covered the variation in USD LIBOR with an interest rate swap with the facility provider, where the company will pay a fixed interest rate for the tenor of the loans. At the end of the seventh year, the loans will be automatically swapped back and merged with the existing domestic loans. Exchange rate risks on the principal amount and on the interest costs have been managed by exchange rate derivatives which provide protection from INR depreciation within a specific band agreed with the counterparty. Cash flows exhibit some resilience to the exchange rate stress beyond the covered rate.

The rating continues to be constrained by the project's full exposure to traffic risks. Also, potential difficulties in the ramp-up phase and the effects of possible economic cycles can trigger volatility in revenue. However, the actual traffic, growth rates and revenue will become clear only after the project achieves commercial operations (COD: 14 October 2013). Price risk is somewhat mitigated with the concession allowing for an annual increase in toll rates, which is partially linked to inflation.

Fitch notes that the loan documents stipulate RPTPL to make a fixed monthly premium payment to National Highways Authority of India ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), annually INR450m with a yearly escalation rate of 5% from the second year. This may limit the project's coverage ratios, should the initial traffic ramp up not be in accordance with management's expectations.

Structural comfort is derived from a nine-month debt service reserve account that forms part of project costs, an annual transfer mechanism to major maintenance reserve in line with the loan documents, and a dividend lock up covenant with a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.20x.

Negative rating action may result if there are significant delays in construction leading to delays in achieving COD.

RPTPL is a special purpose company incorporated to implement a lane expansion (from two lanes to four lanes) project for a 80km road stretch on NH71-A, on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from NHAI. The project cost is estimated at INR12,134m, which is being funded with the senior bank loans of INR9,707.20m and sponsor equity of INR2,426.8m. RPTPL is fully owned by the Sadbhav group.