OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Duchess V CLO by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, D, and combo M notes, and raised our ratings on the class B, C, and E notes.

-- Duchess V CLO is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Duchess V CLO B.V.'s class B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, D, and combination M notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report (dated November 2011), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We note from the trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved significantly since our last rating review in April 2010, and are currently passing at their required levels (see "Transaction Update: Duchess V CLO B.V.," published on April 1, 2010). At the same time, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio has decreased since our April 2010 review. We have also observed a general improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio, such as a decrease in defaulted assets, and in assets rated 'CCC'. From our analysis, 'CCC' rated assets currently account for 5.47% of the portfolio's performing asset balance, versus 13.41% at our previous review. As a direct consequence, there has been a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class, which we then compared against its respective SDR to determine the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category that we assume for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

At closing, Duchess V CLO entered into several derivative obligations in order to purchase assets in non-euro currencies, and also to mitigate against losses from the devaluation in the currencies of those assets.

We believe that the documentation for these derivatives does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. Therefore, we conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the derivatives. After conducting these cash flow analyses, we have affirmed our rating on the class A-1 notes, at a level equivalent to the rating on the counterparty/counterparties providing these derivative obligations, plus one notch. We have therefore affirmed our rating on the class A-1 notes at 'A+ (sf)'.

For the class B and C notes, in our view the reduction in our SDRs, together with our cash flow analysis, indicates that the credit enhancement available to these notes is commensurate with higher rating levels than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class B notes to 'A+ (sf)' and on the class C notes to 'BBB' (sf).

We have affirmed our 'B+ (sf)' rating on the class D notes, as this rating remains constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009, and our previous transaction update, "Transaction Update: Duchess V CLO B.V.," published on April 1, 2010).

In our opinion, the improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our last transaction update have benefited the class E notes to the extent that these notes can be upgraded. However, as for the class D notes, our analysis shows that the rating on the class E notes is constrained by the largest obligor default test, as they were in our previous analysis. We have therefore raised our rating on the class E notes to 'CCC+ (sf)'.

The class M combination notes comprise Duchess V CLO's class C and D notes. Our affirmation of the rating on the class M combo notes reflects the effect the transaction's performance has had on the class C and D notes.

Duchess V CLO is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in December 2005 and its reinvestment period ended in February 2009. The transaction is managed by Babson Capital Europe Ltd.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

