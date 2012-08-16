(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of the Philippines' (Union Bank) ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.

Union Bank's ratings reflect its moderate deposit and loan concentration as well as high property exposure, balanced by its liquid balance sheet, sound capitalisation and reasonable earnings profile.

The Rating Outlook is Stable thanks largely to Union Bank's capital and liquidity buffers, despite rising global uncertainties.

Reduced property risks, asset-quality improvement, and better diversity in earnings and funding, while keeping liquidity and core capital at satisfactory levels, could be positive for the ratings. Negative rating action may arise on signs of weakened loss-absorption buffers and significantly higher capital impairment risks, possibly due to consecutive periods of rapid loan growth and poor risk underwriting, and/or sharp property price corrections in a swift downturn scenario.

The bank's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio rose to 16% at end-June 2012 from 13% at end-2010 due to strong earnings growth, while its Fitch Core Capital Ratio was around 20%. The bank's high capital would help it to absorb potential impairment risks from loan concentration and exposure to investment properties in a renewed downturn scenario. Unreserved non-performing assets equalled 38% of the bank's core equity at end-2011 (domestic peer average: 21%), down from 48% at end-2010.

The high capital base also supports Union Bank's medium-term growth plans to strengthen and diversify its domestic lending franchise, focusing more on the higher-yielding commercial and consumer segment. The bank may remain quite selective on certain economic sectors of corporate loans, which are typically tightly-priced, unsecured and pose concentration risks. Asset quality has been stable following the brief increase in NPLs in 2010, supported by the steady domestic economy and limited increase in risk appetite. There is potential for greater stability and sustainability in the bank's revenue base in the long term from incremental efforts in diversifying lending and fee-based activities, and the maintenance of this multi-year strategy.

In the near to medium term, earnings may remain reliant on trading gains, which have been higher than those of its local peers during favourable interest-rate cycles and one-off securities reclassification. Another reason is the bank's proportionately sizeable treasury assets and liquid balance sheet, with the loan/deposit ratio of around 40% over the past three years (local peer average: 65%). On a positive note, the liquid balance sheet helps mitigate deposit concentration.

The subordinated notes rating of 'A(phl)' is one notch below the bank's National Long-Term Rating (which is driven by its standalone strength), reflecting the subordinated status and the absence of any going concern loss-absorption features.

Full list of ratings:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(phl)'; Outlook Stable

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '4'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'

- Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A(phl)'