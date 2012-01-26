(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Holmes Master Issuer PLC's - Series 2012-1 notes final ratings, as follows:

USD500,000,000 Class A1: assigned 'F1+sf'

USD500,000,000 Class A2: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR1,200,000,000 Class A3: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP175,000,000 Class A4: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY20,000,000,000 Class A5: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

GBP215,000,000 Class A6: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The notes are backed by mortgage loans originated by in the UK by Santander UK plc (Santander, rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1'; previously known as Abbey National plc). The notes are the 20th issuance from Santander's Holmes master trust programme and the 11th issuance through the beneficiary, Holmes Funding Ltd (Funding). Funding allows for de-linked issuance from the Holmes master trust programme. A de-linked structure allows series of notes with different ratings and maturities to be issued on an individual basis at different times, subject to fulfilment of certain issuance tests.

The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), Santander's origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities, and the transaction's sound legal structure. CE for the Class A notes will initially total 19.02%, which will be provided by the subordination of the unrated Class Z notes 14.86% as well as a reserve account of 4.16% (GBP465m). Fitch calculated the CE by taking into account outstanding notes from previous Funding issuances.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", both dated August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Santander provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. However, a number of key data fields were missing or partially completed. Santander was unable to provide borrower income information for approximately 20% of the portfolio. Fitch consequently assumed the relevant borrowers had the class 6 debt-to-income affordability measure. In addition, Santander was unable to provide the year of construction for approximately 9% of the portfolio. Fitch assumed these loans were secured by new build properties and applied a haircut to the property valuation. In addition, Santander was also not able to retrieve the original property valuation type for 0.91% of the portfolio. Fitch conservatively assumed that the original valuations were indexed by Santander for these loans

Furthermore, the agency has not received loan-level data in respect of borrowers' adverse credit history (county court judgements or bankruptcy orders). For these loans, the agency reviewed the historical underwriting criteria in respect of Santander's acceptance of applications with adverse credit histories. Fitch tightened the base default probabilities to account for this missing information.

Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity will be included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

At closing, Fitch also affirmed the ratings of the outstanding notes from the four outstanding prior issuances under the Holmes master trust programme, as detailed below.

Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2007-1

Series 4 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2007-2

Series 4 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2010-1

Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class Z: Not rated

Holmes Master Issue PLC - Issue 2011-1

Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class Z: Not rated

Holmes Master Issue PLC - Issue 2011-3

Series 1 Class A1: affirmed at 'F1+sf'

Series 1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'

Series 1 Class A6: affirmed at 'AAAsf'