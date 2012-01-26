(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Skyline 2007 B.V. as follows:
EUR1,524.2m class A (NL0000886935) affirmed at 'Asf'; Stable Outlook
EUR162.0m class B (XS0304009847) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook
EUR133.5m class C (XS0304022279) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Negative Outlook
EUR121.5m class D (XS0304022436) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Negative Outlook
EUR43.5m class E (XS0304022865) affirmed at CCCsf ; Recovery Estimate RE20%
The rating action reflects the transaction's stable performance since the last
rating action in February 2011. Approximately 34% of the note issuance has been
redeemed since the end of the replenishment period in April 2011. Of this EUR1bn
repayment, 86.7% is accounted for by the seller repurchasing EUR867m of these
loans. This was compulsory after further advances had been granted to these
borrowers. Consequently these loans had to be bought out of the transaction. In
addition to this repayment, EUR55m of scheduled and EUR93m of unscheduled
principal payments have also been made, accounting for the remaining 13.3% of
note redemption.
As all principal proceeds have been applied to the notes sequentially, available
credit enhancement has improved across the structure. Several mechanisms are
also in place to protect the notes from potential future losses. The EUR24m
reserve account, subordinated to class E, has been built up to EUR31m in January
2012 via excess spread. The swap agreement guarantees an excess margin of 0.6%.
Additional excess spread can be trapped in principal deficiency ledgers once
loan-level losses are occurring.
Despite the substantial class A note balance reduction, the weighted average
loan-to-value ratio (LTV) remains almost unchanged at 70.2%. Factors partly
off-setting deleveraging includes the prepayment of low-LTV loans and the
revaluation of collateral (secondary Dutch real estate). The pool composition by
asset type also remains largely unchanged, with the collateral consisting of
either office (37.1%), residential (21%), retail (20.4%) industrial (14.6%) or
other assets (6.9%). The debt service coverage ratio, which peaked at 2.4x in
2009, has stabilised at approximately 2x.
Delinquent loans historically accounted for 0.4% to 3.3% of the portfolio
balance. The figures exclude a one-off escalation in January 2010 when a surge
in short-term arrears increased the total delinquencies to 9.1%. In January
2012, 1.9% of the pool was in arrears. No loan defaults have been reported since
closing in July 2007.