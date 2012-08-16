(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse the English Social Housing Registered Providers (RP) sector.

These sector-specific credit factors supplement the master criteria "Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 12 June 2012, and "Rating of Public Sector Entities" dated 5 March 2012 which detail Fitch's overreaching approach to Public Sector Entities. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch assesses the credit profile of the RP on a standalone basis which takes into account factors such as demand, operational efficiency, debt dynamics and management but also factors in the strong quality of the RP's cash flow, through housing benefits and the importance of government supported funding for RP's capex investments (housing grants). In addition the strong regulatory oversight and potential for extraordinary support provides a two-notch uplift to the standalone assessment.

In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating category, as well as guidelines that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can impact a typical rating range.

