OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of North Westerly CLO I by conducting our credit and cash flow analysis and applying our relevant criteria.

-- Following our review of the transaction's performance, we have raised our ratings on the class I-A, I-B, II, III-A, III-B, and III-C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class IV-A and IV-B notes.

-- North Westerly CLO I B.V. is a cash flow CLO transaction backed by senior loans and mezzanine obligations.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on North Westerly CLO I B.V.'s class I-A, I-B, II, III-A, III-B, and III-C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the class IV-A and IV-B notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, using data from the trustee report dated June 29, 2012, in addition to our credit and cash flow analysis, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria And Research"). We have taken into account recent transaction developments, and we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"published on May 31, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

The transaction has been amortizing since the end of its reinvestment period in June 2008. Principal proceeds have been used to pay down the class I-A and the class I-B notes. The outstanding balance of these notes has decreased by EUR80 million (equivalent to a 58% decrease) since we previously reviewed the transaction (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Cash Flow CLO Transaction North Westerly CLO I," published on June 6, 2011). This has in turn increased the level of available credit enhancement for all of the classes of notes. We have also observed an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral portfolio.

The class I senior, class II mezzanine and class III mezzanine par value tests continue to perform above the required trigger under the transaction documents. However, the class IV mezzanine par value test continues to perform below the required triggers. Interest proceeds have been used to make principal payments on the class IV notes to cure the class IV mezzanine par value tests, which have been failing since our previous review.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

In our opinion, the transaction documents for the cross currency swaps do not fully comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we also considered potential scenarios where the cross currency swap counterparties fail to perform, and scenarios where the transaction is exposed to greater currency risk as a result.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analysis and our 2012 counterparty criteria, we consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class I-A, I-B, II, III-A, III-B, and III-C notes in this transaction to be commensurate with higher ratings than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.

We consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class IV-A and IV-B notes to be commensurate with our current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our 'CCC-(sf)' ratings on these classes of notes.

The application of our largest obligor default test constrained our ratings on the class III-A, III-B, and III-C notes. This test is a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

North Westerly CLO I B.V. is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction backed by senior loans and mezzanine obligations.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

North Westerly CLO I B.V.

EUR363 Million, US$5.27 Million Senior Deferrable Interest And Subordinated Notes

Ratings Raised

I-A AAA (sf) AA (sf)

I-B AAA (sf) AA (sf)

II BBB+ (sf) BB+(sf)

III-A B+ (sf) B (sf)

III-B B+ (sf) B (sf)

III-C B+ (sf) B (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

IV-A CCC- (sf)

IV-B CCC- (sf)