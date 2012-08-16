(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Religare Finvest Ltd's (RFL) National Long-Term rating and its INR4.5bn subordinated debt programme at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook on the National Long-Term rating is Negative.

RFL's ratings reflect its low internal accruals and unseasoned portfolio relative to its peers', and its modest track record of operations of five years. The ratings also consider the company's diversified, albeit largely, wholesale funding profile and its reasonable current capital position.

The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a continued build-up of cyclical stress in RFL's loan portfolio over the near to medium term from higher non-performing loans (NPLs) as the portfolio seasons and the macroeconomic outlook deteriorates. This would lead to capitalisation pressures due to higher credit costs. The Outlook also reflects the financial position of RFL's parent - Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), most of whose subsidiaries are still at a nascent stage of operations (loss making or breakeven). This may inhibit REL to support RFL in a sustained manner over near-medium term.

RFL's reported Tier 1 ratio was comfortable at 14.6% in FY12 (FY11: 14.88%). Fitch core capital ratio at around 13% in FY12 (FY11: 15.9%) was above-average compared with similar-rated local peers' and provides some measure of resilience against significant asset quality stresses over near term. Fitch believes it is appropriate for RFL to maintain the current capital position in light of the high loan portfolio risk of its main customer segment - loans to small and medium enterprises (secured against property), historically high loan growth (FY12: 41%, FY11: 119%, FY10: 139%), and the low seasoning of its loan portfolio.

However, Fitch believes that RFL could face challenges in maintaining its current capital position over the next two to three years. This is due to expected incremental credit costs from the rising asset quality pressures (gross NPLs (90 day overdue): 0.94% in 1Q13 (end-June 2012), FY12: 0.85%) and REL's capital commitments to its other businesses. RFL has shifted to accounting NPLs on a 90 day overdue basis instead of the industry norm of 180 day overdue from FY12. Also, continued high loan growth has moderated the capital accretive impact of the compulsorily convertible preference shares issued by RFL to raise INR3.5bn of Tier 1 capital from two private equity (PE) companies. Fitch expects that the PE investments may lead to the pressure to generate higher accruals through greater growth and hence higher risk tolerance.

The ratings factor in pressures facing RFL to maintain above-average core capital ratios. The ratings may be downgraded in the absence of a sustained capital injection or if there is a serious build-up of asset quality stresses. The Outlook may be revised to Stable if RFL demonstrates stable asset quality, better internal capital generation capacity, and/or consistently raises common equity sufficient to maintain capital at a level appropriate for its risk appetite and growth aspirations.