(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dubai Islamic Bank's
(DIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
DIB's Long- and Short-term IDRs reflect Fitch's view that
there would be an extremely high probability of support from the
UAE authorities in case of need. This view is based on the
bank's high systemic importance, the Dubai government's 30%
ownership and the strong history of support in the UAE.
The bank's VR reflects its high exposure to real estate,
weaker asset quality, high loan concentrations, and, in this
context, its relatively tight capitalisation position. It also
reflects its strong franchise, healthy profitability and
comfortable liquidity.
DIB's net income increased in 9M11 by 14% yoy, mainly due to
the first time consolidation of Tamweel ('BBB-'/'F3'),
a previously troubled home finance provider, in which DIB
acquired a majority stake in late 2010. Despite DIB's loan book
contracting and non-performing loans (NPLs) rising,
pre-impairment operating profit remained healthy in 9M11.
However, Fitch expects profitability to remain vulnerable to
high loan impairment charges in the short term, given the low
loan loss reserve coverage.
The NPL ratio had risen at end-9M11 due to both a
significant increase in NPLs (mainly commercial real estate) and
a contraction in gross loans. Fitch believes asset quality could
improve in 2012 but this will largely depend on the successful
restructuring/rescheduling of several large exposures. Fitch
believes a further material and sustained drop in real estate
rents and prices could have an adverse effect on DIB's asset
quality and could assert negative pressure on the VR.
Funding is underpinned by the high level of retail deposits.
Consequently DIB's deposit base is less concentrated than local
and regional peers. Despite being largely contractually
short-term, these deposits tend to be stable. Liquidity is
satisfactory with DIB's Fitch-calculated loans/deposits ratio at
82% at end-9M11, one of the best in the UAE. In addition, the
bank's portfolio of highly liquid assets (including cash
balances) enables it to comfortably manage liquidity.
Founded in 1975, DIB is one of the world's oldest Islamic
banks and the seventh-largest bank in the UAE. The bank's
largest shareholder is the investment arm of the Dubai
government - the Investment Corporation of Dubai.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'