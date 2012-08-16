Aug 16 -

-- U.K. banks have come a long way in strengthening their balance sheet fundamentals and continue to make progress.

-- Macroeconomic headwinds and exceptional charges relating to customer redress and compliance failures will again be a drag on earnings for the rest of 2012 and into 2013.

-- As a result, capital build will be modest and capital ratios will improve primarily from ongoing deleveraging.

-- We factor governance, management, and reputational risks into our assessment of industry risk for the U.K. banking system, but further developments could constrain our view of banks' business positions.

-- We expect some deterioration in asset quality during the second half of the year.

The half-year 2012 earnings releases of the major U.K. banks indicate continued progress in improving their balance sheet strength against the backdrop of a difficult macroeconomic environment. However, as Standard & Poor's Ratings Services noted in an updated report card published today titled Exceptional Items Are Becoming A Recurring Theme For U.K. Banks industrywide concerns on customer redress, management, and governance issues have come to the fore over the past six months and could undermine the banks' progress so far toward more sustainable credit profiles.

U.K. banks have come a long way in strengthening their balance sheet fundamentals since the global financial crisis in 2007-2009. However, first-half results suggest that while the banks are clearly targeting more robust balance sheet profiles, the pace of recovery toward sustainable earnings growth is slower than we would anticipate. The difficult operating environment for banks in the U.K. has been exacerbated by a series of exceptional items and one-off charges, which we believe have constrained the earnings of all the major banks.

Our baseline forecast for 2012 real U.K. GDP growth, according to Standard & Poor's economists, is just 0.3% (with zero or slightly negative growth likely if the second-quarter preliminary estimate of negative 0.7% is confirmed), rising only modestly to 1% in 2013. Our forecast for the U.K. unemployment rate is an average rate of 8.5% in 2012, rising to 8.9% in 2013. In the context of this weak operating environment, we see continued pressure on banks' underlying earnings for the second half of 2012 as a result of subdued lending volumes, limited scope for net interest margin widening in the low interest rate environment, and a modest increase in impairment charges. We also believe that further charges related to customer redress and compliance issues will continue to weigh on statutory earnings.

In our view, management and governance issues emanating from a series of missteps have heightened the general unease surrounding the U.K. banking sector. Examples include the alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), misselling of PPI (payment protection insurance), customer redress with respect to interest rate hedging products sold to small and midsize businesses, and certain IT problems. (For more details, see "How Heavily Are Management and Governance Issues Weighing on U.K. Bank Ratings?," published July 11, 2012.)

While we believe that these issues have made post-crisis recovery more challenging for certain institutions, they do not, at this time, lead us to fundamentally alter our view of industrywide creditworthiness. Many of the issues relate to past failings of the banking system, which we already factor into our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for the U.K. (see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: U.K.," published Jan. 27, 2012). We therefore maintain stable outlooks on the majority of U.K. banks and building societies (collectively "banks" in this report) that we rate.

