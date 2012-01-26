(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 26 -

-- On Jan. 25, 2012, we revised our outlook on the unsolicited rating on the state of Lower Austria to negative.

-- Having assessed the impact of the revision on the ratings on HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG, we are affirming our 'A/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on the bank and removing them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011.

-- The ratings on the bank reflect our view of its weak business position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity, as well as our assessment that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of need.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of prospective government support and our view that HYPO NOE will progress steadily over the next year, maintaining strong capital and a resilient risk profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Austria-based HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG (HYPO NOE). We removed the long-term and short-term ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

We also affirmed the 'A-' issue ratings on HYPO NOE's nondeferrable senior subordinated debt. The 'AA+' issue ratings on HYPO NOE's grandfathered debt, which carry a negative outlook, are not affected.

HYPO NOE is a small commercial bank based in Lower Austria. It reported total assets of EUR11.8 billion and had 28 branches in Lower Austria and Vienna as of midyear 2011. We expect its sole owner, the State of Lower Austria (unsolicited rating AA+/Negative/A-1+) to continue to support the bank as a long-term shareholder, providing sufficient stability to pursue its strategy.

The stable outlook reflects our view that there is a high likelihood of extraordinary government support for HYPO NOE in the event of need. It also reflects our view that HYPO NOE will progress steadily over the next year, maintaining strong capital and a resilient risk profile.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

