(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 26 - Turkish corporates face a greater reliance on
short-term bank funding as the volume of outstanding Eurobonds
declines, says Fitch Ratings. This, combined with heavy capex
needs and slowing economic growth, will weaken their liquidity
profiles.
Strong local demand spurred robust growth in 2011. Turkish
corporates, particularly exporters, now face suffering the
effects of the economic slowdown both within the country and
across Europe. This may constrain cash flow generation in 2012
at a time when companies are expected to implement sizeable
capital expenditure programmes.
We believe the prospects for new Eurobond issuance are
limited. Indeed, we expect issuers to redeem outstanding
maturing bonds from the proceeds of planned asset sales or from
existing cash balances.
While the Turkish banking sector remains active in lending
to local corporates, this funding is almost invariably short
term and is viewed as a material credit weakness for the Turkish
corporate sector. Prospects for domestic bond issuance for
corporates also appear to be limited given the increase in
benchmark rates to 10% from 7%. Indeed, the market only has the
capacity to absorb relatively small-sized deals.
The fact that Turkish corporates have continued to be more
relationship-focused than transactional, combined with the
healthy position of the major local banks, has ensured that
these companies have been able to retain good access to local
bank funding, even though this is largely short-term and
uncommitted. The corporates tend to maintain active deposit
relationships with the same small group of core banks.
Turkish banks remain active in lending to the corporate
sector, though most currently favour high-margin SME and
consumer lending. The banking system's loans-to-deposit ratio
has weakened, reaching around 100%.
International banks, meanwhile, have reduced their lending
to Turkish corporates since 2008, although lending volumes
appear to have stabilised. Nevertheless, this reduction in
lending volumes has had a material impact on the government's
privatisation programme as investors have in general been unable
to raise the necessary funds to purchase assets, with the
Gebze-Izmir toll road project being a notable exception.