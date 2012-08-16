BRIEF-Terex says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of KoneCranes Plc
* Terex corp says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of konecranes plc, corresponding to up to 7.45 million class a konecranes shares
Ratings -- UBS AG (Jersey Branch) --------------------------------- 16-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Jersey
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 90261K
Mult. CUSIP6: 90261T
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
19-Dec-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
01-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
01-Oct-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
* State Street Corporation reports 16.6 percent passive stake in Lockheed Martin Corp, as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lGXQc2) Further company coverage: