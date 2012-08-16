UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 16 -
==============================================================================
Ratings -- UBS Ltd. ----------------------------------------------- 16-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
19-Dec-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
01-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
01-Oct-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
===============================================================================
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts