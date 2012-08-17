UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 17 Lonking Holdings Limited
* Moody's believes that Lonking Holdings Limited is making progress towards addressing the repayment of its puttable convertible bond and expects that it will have sufficient funds for full repayment when the bond falls due on 24 August
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts