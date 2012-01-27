(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Leong Bank Berhad's (HLBB) ratings, including its 'BBB+' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with Stable Outlook. A full rating action breakdown is provided below.

"The rating affirmation is premised on HLBB's sound and liquid balance sheet, steady earnings profile and improved presence in the Malaysian banking sector, following its takeover of a local bank, EON Bank Berhad (EON)," says Alfred Chan, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "An even stronger domestic franchise comparable to that of the three largest Malaysian banks, with the maintenance of a satisfactory credit profile and core capitalisation, may be positive for the bank's ratings, though these developments appear to be highly unlikely in the near to medium term."

Fitch believes HLBB will maintain its discipline over costs and asset quality, areas in which EON had a weaker record, and integration-related challenges to be manageable. Apart from cost savings, the enlarged entity may be better placed to expand non-interest income, which had been somewhat modest for HLBB and EON individually relative to the larger domestic players. These factors, together with greater loan diversity, support earnings stability. Meanwhile, funding stability is underpinned by HLBB's enhanced franchise and large share of retail deposits. The loan/deposit ratio after the merger is about 75%, which is lower than the 80%-90% domestic peer average and indicates a liquid balance sheet.

Downward rating pressure may result should its core capitalisation weaken and asset quality risk become unexpectedly significant, especially in a sharp and protracted economic downturn. Yet Fitch has retained the Rating Outlook as Stable, expecting such a scenario to be a low prospect in light of the management's conservative record and HLBB's sound loss-absorption defences. The bank's asset quality has held up better than its local peers through economic cycles, and provisioning risk appears low as reserves covered 138% of non-performing loans at end-September 2011. The agency expects HLBB to keep its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at around 9%, which is broadly in line with that of the major domestic banks.

The refinancing risk of its parent, Hong Leong Financial Group (HLFG), could put pressure on HLBB's risk profile in an extreme situation, but this is mitigated by the ample liquidity in the local financial sector and HLBB's reasonable credit standing.

The senior notes are rated at the same level as HLBB's Long-Term IDR as they constitute the bank's direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and, hence rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

HLBB's full list of ratings:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'

- Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A-'

- Senior debt affirmed at 'BBB+'