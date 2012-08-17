(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Although we view the competitive position of Kyoei Fire as relatively weak in some markets in which it operates, and its level of capitalization is lower than the risk it holds, we believe there is now a lower likelihood of substantial deterioration in the insurer's profitability and capital base in the short term.

-- In our view, the strategic importance of Kyoei Fire within Zenkyoren has become clearer than before, and based on this view, we strengthened the support factor from Zenkyoren for the rating on Kyoei Fire.

-- We have therefore revised our outlook on the 'A-' ratings on Kyoei Fire to stable from negative, and at the same time, affirmed the ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative its outlook on the insurer financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on Kyoei Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (Kyoei Fire). At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-' ratings on the insurer. Our outlook revision is based on the following: 1) Although the competitive position of Kyoei Fire is relatively weak in some markets in which it operates, and its level of capitalization is lower than the risk it holds, we believe there is now a lower likelihood of substantial deterioration in Kyoei Fire's profitability and capital base in the short term; 2) We believe that Kyoei Fire now has a closer relationship with its parent--National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives (Zenkyoren; not rated)--in terms of its business operations, and it has become clearer to us that it now holds a strategically important position within Zenkyoren.

On March 25, 2011, we had revised the outlook on the ratings on Kyoei Fire to negative from stable, based on our assumption that the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, had negatively affected the insurer's financial base. However, Kyoei Fire was able to absorb the quake's impact on its bottom line with a net profit of JPY901 million for fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). In fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), its net premiums written rose 2.2% to JPY159.3 billion. It has kept its loss ratio relatively low compared with other Japanese non-life insurers; its loss ratio was 73.2% in fiscal 2011. Also, its capitalization remained stable from fiscal 2010 to fiscal 2011. Therefore, we think that there is now a lower likelihood of substantial deterioration in its profitability and capital in the short term. Nevertheless, in the general channel--which makes up about 60% of its premium income--Standard & Poor's thinks that the insurer's competitiveness is relatively weak amid fierce competition. Furthermore, its level of capitalization has been weak relative to the risks it holds, partly due to its subordinated loans, which we do not consider as equity content.

In Standard & Poor's view, Kyoei Fire holds a strategically important position for its parent, Zenkyoren, which has a vast and strong business franchise, covering both life and non-life businesses, and keeps a high level of capitalization. Kyoei Fire received a capital injection of JPY25 billion from Zenkyoren in March 2009, after it suffered large investment losses following the global financial turmoil. We think that Zenkyoren will likely provide Kyoei Fire with financial support, if necessary. Zenkyoren has a strategy to complement its insurance line-up by using its subsidiary's products.

Kyoei Fire has increased its premium income from cooperative communities' channels, and we expect it to maintain a strong business position, especially in Zenkyoren's channel, with support from the parent. We previously incorporated the possibility of parental support in the ratings on Kyoei Fire, and we have now strengthened that support factor, based on our view that the strategic importance of Kyoei Fire within Zenkyoren has become clearer than before.

In our opinion, Kyoei Fire is likely to maintain a strong business profile with its niche business franchise in the cooperatives channel, especially in Zenkyoren's channel. Our stable outlook on Kyoei Fire reflects our view that Zenkyoren's profitability and financial profile have stabilized after the Great East Japan Earthquake. Standard & Poor's may consider upgrading Kyoei Fire if Zenkyoren improves its credit profile by strengthening its financial profile through controlling its catastrophe (CAT) risk exposure. However, the possibility of Zenkyoren controlling its risk exposure, at least in terms of underwriting, is limited due to its cooperative insurance business, which supports its cooperative members against risks. Conversely, the ratings on Kyoei Fire may come under downward pressure if Zenkyoren's credit profile weakens due to significant deterioration in Zenkyoren's capitalization, which could happen after events such as a CAT event, or if its status as a "strategically important" subsidiary of Zenkyoren becomes undermined in our view.

