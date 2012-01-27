(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings believes that the recent growth in
new vehicle sales in China is not sustainable and expects a
moderation in the foreseeable future to mid/high-single-digit
levels, broadly in line with 2011 (5.2%), down from 40%-50% in
2009-2010. However, this should not have any immediate impact on
European carmakers' ratings.
A weaker and more competitive car market would weigh heavily
on the profitability of some manufacturers, for whom China has
been a significant source of earnings and cash over the past
three to five years. In particular, Fitch is concerned about
political interference, high sales volatility and intensifying
competition.
However, a decline in China sales due to lost market share
or a contraction of the overall market for one to two years
would be unlikely to trigger immediate downgrades as the
companies most at risk (Daimler AG, 'A-'/Stable, and
Volkswagen Group, 'A-'/Stable) have sufficient headroom in their
current ratings. Nonetheless, the impact of a more prolonged
decline would be reassessed by Fitch. PSA's ('BB+'/Stable)
failure to increase geographic diversification in line with its
strategy could put pressure on its ratings and limit upside
potential, but the risk is not specific to China.
Renault SA ('BB+'/Stable) and Fiat SpA
('BB'/Negative) have marginal exposure to China and would thus
be little affected by a slowdown. Conversely, they are less well
positioned to benefit from further expansion in China.
The full report looks at short-term risks and challenges
such as higher competition, political interference, potential
overcapacity, as well as long-term opportunities, including
favourable demographics, improving infrastructure and low car
ownership. The report also details European carmakers' exposure
to the Chinese market and main elements of their strategy in the
country.
