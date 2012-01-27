(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OAO LUKOIL's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The agency has also affirmed LUKOIL Finance International BV's senior unsecured notes issues at 'BBB-'.

OAO LUKOIL's ratings incorporate the company's strong business profile, which is reflected in its large oil and gas reserves, high reserves life, sizable production (comparable to that of some international majors) and low cost position. The group is well placed as Russia's second-largest integrated oil and gas company (excluding OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable)) given its hydrocarbons output and compares favourably with both Russian and international peers based on its solid operational metrics.

The group's operations are also underpinned by its high degree of vertical integration, leading downstream position and a relatively high refining depth among Russian peers.

Despite the decline of oil output in 2010-2011 due to a high depletion rate of the fields in the company's traditional areas of operations, Fitch expects LUKOIL to resume oil production growth and maintain its gas output expansion in the medium term. Output growth is likely to be driven by the development of new oil and gas assets in regions such as Timan-Pechora, Northern Caspian, the Bolshekhetskaya Depression and via international projects (mainly in Iraq).

In order to curb declining production, replace hydrocarbon reserves and develop new projects, LUKOIL plans to embark on substantial investments over 2012-2014. Fitch anticipates that the implementation of this intensive programme may put some pressure on the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) in the medium term. However, the agency expects the company will adjust its capex spending if oil prices decline from present levels.

Fitch forecasts that if the planned investments are debt-funded to a large extent, this may lead to some deterioration of LUKOIL's leverage-related ratios in the medium term. The agency expects that FFO adjusted leverage remained below 1x in 2011 and anticipates that it could approach 1x in 2012 and exceed 1x in 2013, based on Fitch's conservative base case oil price deck of USD85/bbl in 2012 and USD77.5/bbl in 2013.

However, the agency believes that the group's currently strong financial profile provides sufficient headroom for funding of the growth strategy without jeopardising the company's ratings. Fitch also notes that LUKOIL's solid operational profile could serve as a mitigating factor if its credit metrics weaken somewhat in the medium-term. At the same time, Fitch views the conservative financial policy and robust financial profile demonstrated by the company so far as an important rating factor.