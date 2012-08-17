Rationale

We revised the rating outlook to reflect our view that the credit profile of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. (Ping An group; not rated) could deteriorate over the next two years. Our view is based on the fast growth of the group's insurance and bank businesses, which are straining its capitalization.

We affirmed the ratings because we believe Ping An P&C can maintain its strong competitive position, good operating performance, and satisfactory investment profile over the next two years. The company's moderate capitalization and the moderately high industry risk of the Chinese non-life insurance market, which is subject to emerging risks, offset these strengths.

We consider Ping An P&C to be a core member of the Ping An group. We assess the company's credit profile together with the wider group credit profile. The group includes Ping An Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated), China's second-largest life insurer based on gross premiums in 2011. The group also has a majority stake in Ping An Bank Co. Ltd. (not rated).

In our view, Ping An P&C's credit profile is stronger than that of the overall group. The ratings on Ping An P&C reflect our consideration of its strong stand-alone credit profile and the separate regulatory regimes for insurance companies and banks in China.

Ping An P&C's strong brand name and diversified distribution channels support its solid competitive position in the Chinese non-life insurance market. It had a market share of 17.4% in terms of total premiums in 2011 and was the second-largest non-life insurance player in China. However, like its local peers, Ping An P&C's business is concentrated (at about 80%) in motor insurance. The company is also exposed to the risk of unexpected catastrophes and operational setbacks.

We expect Ping An P&C to maintain a good operating performance over the next 12 months, due to the likelihood of continued good underwriting results. According to the company, its combined ratio was 93.5% in 2011, compared with 93.2% in 2010. A ratio of less than 100% indicates profitability. We attribute the improvement in the ratio to Ping An P&C's effective management over its underwriting risks and claims.

We consider Ping An P&C's investment profile to be satisfactory. More than 80% of the company's investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, were in cash and deposits and fixed-income securities (of which cash and deposits comprised about 50%). The rest mainly included equity and property investments. In our view, this conservative investment portfolio reflects the regulation constraints on risky assets in China as well as Ping An P&C's prudent investment strategy. We note, however, that the wider group has significant exposure to risky assets.

We expect Ping An P&C's modest capitalization to remain a constraint for the rating. We anticipate that the company's good internal capital generation and external capital injections from the group will strengthen its capitalization over the next two years. Nevertheless, capitalization remains relatively modest compared to the ratings, given Ping An P&C's strong growth prospects. We believe its growth rate will slow down, but is likely to remain in double digits over the next two years, given our expectation that growth in its motor insurance business will slow down.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the credit profile of the wider Ping An group could deteriorate over the next two years. We attribute this to the fast growth of the group's insurance and bank businesses, the capitalization of which we view as rating constraints. Although the wider group has raised subordinated debt as Tier 2 capital, we do not consider such debt as being equity-like. The group's capital position could weaken because of potentially persitent capital market volatility combined with the rapid expansion in the group's bank and insurance businesses.

On a stand-alone basis, Ping An P&C can maintain its strong position in the Chinese non-life insurance market, in our view, with good operating performances and moderate capitalization over the next two years.

We may lower the ratings if Ping An P&C's capitalization or operating performance deteriorates materially in the next 12-24 months because of unexpected losses or unfavorable expansion. We could also downgrade the company if we believe that the "fungibility" (or interchangeability) of capital between banks and insurance companies across the group increases or the credit profile of the overall group weakens significantly.

Conversely, we may revise the outlook to stable if the overall credit profile of the group stabilizes.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of China Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A/Negative/-- A/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of China Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Greater China Credit Scale cnAA+/--/--