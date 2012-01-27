(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the
banking sector of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+
unsolicited ratings) under its updated Banking Industry Country
Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. We rank the U.K. in BICRA
group '3' along with countries such as Chile, Denmark, Korea,
New Zealand, and the U.S. We define the U.K.'s peers as Canada,
Germany, Japan, and the U.S. For the full report, see "Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment: U.K.," published today on
RatingsDirect.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to
evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis
for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions
that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities.
The analysis covers the entire financial system of a country
while considering the relationship of the banking industry to
the financial system as a whole. A BICRA is scored on a scale
from 1 to 10, ranging from what Standard & Poor's views as the
lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group
10). The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic
risk and industry risk--where the U.K. scores '4' and '3',
respectively.
Our economic risk score of '4' for the U.K. is based on: a
"very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience" (defined in
our criteria as the underlying stability of an economy to absorb
adverse economic developments); a "high risk" assessment of
"economic imbalances"; and an "intermediate risk" assessment of
"credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define these
terms.
Our industry risk score of '3' for the U.K. is based on: an
"intermediate risk" assessment of the "institutional framework";
an "intermediate risk" assessment of "competitive dynamics"; and
a "low risk" assessment of "systemwide funding," as our criteria
define these terms.
We classify the U.K. government as "supportive" toward its
banking system. We recognize the government's significant track
record of supporting the banking sector in times of economic
duress.
