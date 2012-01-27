(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the banking sector of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings) under its updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. We rank the U.K. in BICRA group '3' along with countries such as Chile, Denmark, Korea, New Zealand, and the U.S. We define the U.K.'s peers as Canada, Germany, Japan, and the U.S. For the full report, see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: U.K.," published today on RatingsDirect.

Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. The analysis covers the entire financial system of a country while considering the relationship of the banking industry to the financial system as a whole. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from what Standard & Poor's views as the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic risk and industry risk--where the U.K. scores '4' and '3', respectively.

Our economic risk score of '4' for the U.K. is based on: a "very low risk" assessment of "economic resilience" (defined in our criteria as the underlying stability of an economy to absorb adverse economic developments); a "high risk" assessment of "economic imbalances"; and an "intermediate risk" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define these terms.

Our industry risk score of '3' for the U.K. is based on: an "intermediate risk" assessment of the "institutional framework"; an "intermediate risk" assessment of "competitive dynamics"; and a "low risk" assessment of "systemwide funding," as our criteria define these terms.

We classify the U.K. government as "supportive" toward its banking system. We recognize the government's significant track record of supporting the banking sector in times of economic duress.

